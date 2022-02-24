'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' couple Mike and Ximena have reportedly split
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/24/2022
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Mike Berk and Ximena Morales have reportedly broken up and called off their engagement.
Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Ximena and Mike split and the Colombia native moved on with a new man, and now In Touch Weekly has confirmed the 90 Day Fiance couple's relationship is over less than one year after they got engaged.
On Monday, February 21, Ximena took to Instagram to post a photo of her new tattoo that pays tribute to the 2002 Disney movie, Lilo & Stitch. That tattoo on her wrist reportedly appeared to cover up a tattoo she had previously received of Mike's name.
Ximena had previously shown off that Mike tattoo in September 2020 on TikTok, according to the magazine.
On February 17, Ximena, 24, posted a lovey-dovey video on TikTok of a dark-haired man who wasn't Mike, 34.
The video was set to a Spanish-language song called "Jaque Mate" by Juanse, according to In Touch.
Ximena was apparently showing off her new boyfriend at the time, which clearly indicated she and Mike had recently broken up.
Ximena quickly deleted the video of this mystery man, presumably because90 Day Fiance producers saw the spoiler material -- which revealed she's no longer engaged to Mike -- and asked her to take it down.
The video, however, was captured by @90shotzfired and later reposted by 90 Fiance blogger John Yates.
In the video, Ximena spliced together clips of her FaceTiming with the bearded man, and she also included some solo shots of him. Ximena set the video to the same romantic song she had used in one of her previous TikTok videos that featured Mike.
Shortly after Ximena took down her post, she apparently messaged @90shotzfired on Instagram and tried to explain why her recent video of a mystery man was not a spoiler about whether she and Mike are still together.
Ximena reportedly claimed on her Instagram Story that someone had hacked into her account and uploaded fake stuff.
But John believes Ximena was just trying to cover her tracks and she's clearly not dating Mike anymore.
John wrote on his Instagram account earlier this month, "I'm sorry but I'm not buying ANY of this -- if I were Judge Judy I'd say BOLOGNA MADAM! First off she messages Shotz with every excuse in the book -- 'someone stole my account', then the 'video is fake', then 'this was before I met Mike' then it was 'someone stole my phone' -- well WHICH EXCUSE IT IT?"
Mike proceeded to comment on all the drama on Instagram when a fan asked him if he was okay.
"I am fine and just shocked [at] what I am seeing," Mike responded.
But John also criticized Mike's reaction to Ximena's alleged new boyfriend.
"Then you have Mike saying 'I'm so shocked' GTFOH," John complained.
"I have been blogging about this show for a looooong time and here's what happened: Ximena posted the new video of her man on her TikTok... production caught wind of it and told her to take it down but it was too late as the floodgate had already been opened. The end. #90DayFiance."
John also reposted a picture @90shotzfired had uploaded from Ximena's TikTok video. The screenshot shows one of Ximena's FaceTime conversations with her new guy took place in February 2022.
"Sure Ximena, this video was from the past," John captioned the screengrab, clearly calling her out for lying. "The past being 10 days ago. Maybe the dog ate your homework."
It seems the couple's breakup was pretty recent because back on February 9, Ximena and Mike had listed each other's handle in their Instagram bios and added the heart-eyes emoji.
Mike and Ximena have since removed each other's name.
The pair also appeared to still be together and engaged in early January 2022.
Ximena had posted two videos on her TikTok account -- which have since been deleted -- indicating she and Mike were an item at the time.
In the first of two videos Ximena had posted that no longer appear on her TikTok account, she showed a picture of Mike holding a ring box as well as her wearing an off-the-shoulder sparkly wedding dress.
"I love you my life. Thank you for so much happiness," Ximena had written in Spanish, according to Soap Dirt.
In the second video, Ximena had shared a picture of another wedding dress hanging up as well as a ring box by itself.
She had simply captioned the post, when translated from Spanish to English, "Marry me!"
On the latest fifth-season episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mike was shown visiting Ximena in Colombia two weeks after their engagement because Ximena had allegedly suddenly grown distant.
Mike noted how something seemed "off" with his fiancee, and so he hoped to rekindle their romance and get back on track.
Ximena, however, didn't seem happy to see Mike, especially because she had been hoping to undergo several cosmetic procedures -- which she expected Mike to pay for -- before they reunited.
Ximena complained about how Mike had become too "clingy," and when the pair went out to a club on their first night back together, Mike apparently went home alone.
Mike said he wanted to be a priority in his fiancee's life and asked Ximena why she had returned home so late after clubbing, basically insinuating she may have been with another man, which angered Ximena even more.
"It seems like I'm the only one putting in effort to connect. I'm hoping for it to get better, because if not, then the relationship -- I don't think it's going to work," Mike vented in a confessional.