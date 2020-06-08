'90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back!' spinoff of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' announced by TLC
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/08/2020
90 Day Fiance is launching another spinoff, as TLC has announced 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back! that will feature some of the most talked-about cast members from90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season revisiting their season.
TLC has announced 90 Day Fiance:B90 Strikes Back!, which will feature 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars responding to social-media comments and clapping back at trolls, will premiere Monday, June 22 at 8PM ET/PT.
Cast members will not only comment on social-media posts about them, but they'll also address tweets from the comfort and safety of their homes.
"It's always a party on social media during 90 Day franchise premieres with burning questions, plenty of shade thrown and the funniest GIFs we've ever seen," TLC President Howard Lee said in a statement.
"Our Before the 90 Days couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity! We can't wait for the party to continue on Monday nights."
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season is coming to a close with Part 2 of the reunion Tell-All special on Monday, June 8 at 8PM ET/PT, which will immediately be followed by the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season at 9PM ET/PT.
90 Day Fiance:B90 Strikes Back! will feature 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast members addressing online commentary for each episode in the same order they had previously aired, as well as the opinions of the Pillow Talk cast members.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members will react to what the "Pillow Talkers" had to say on the latest season and also strike back at nasty tweets about Season 4.
The most outrageous moments will be discussed by the popular cast members, who shot the footage remotely from their own homes.
TLC announced 90 Day Fiance:B90 Strikes Back! during a promo that aired during Sunday night's broadcast of Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 reunion Tell-All.
"Your B90 faves... have heard your smack," a network spokesperson said in the promo. "It's time to go back and slay every episode of Before the 90 Days [on] B90 Strikes Back!"
The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 cast members who have not been announced as participating in 90 Day Fiance:B90 Strikes Back!are Lisa Hamme, a 52-year-old from York, PA; Usman Umar, a 30-year-old from Kaduna, Nigeria; Geoffrey Paschel, a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN; Varya Malina, a 30-year-old from Ryazan, Russia; and David's fiancee Lana from Ukraine.