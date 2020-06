By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/08/2020



is launching another spinoff, as TLC has announced : B90 Strikes Back! that will feature some of the most talked-about cast members from : Before the 90 Days' fourth season revisiting their season.TLC has announced : B90 Strikes Back!, which will feature : Before the 90 Days stars responding to social-media comments and clapping back at trolls, will premiere Monday, June 22 at 8PM ET/PT."Clap-backs, side eye, and some serious explaining ensues when this brand new, late-night 'social commentary' series takes flight," TLC teased in a press release.The new spinoff will star Stephanie Matto , a 29-year-old from Yonkers, NY; Erika Owens , a 24-year-old from Australia; Ed Brown , a 54-year-old from San Diego, CA; Rosemarie Vega , a 23-year-old from the Philippines; Avery Warner , a 32-year-old from Seattle, WA; Ash Naeck , a 38-year-old from Australia; David Murphey , a 60-year-old from Las Vegas, NV; Yolanda Leak, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas, NV; Darcey Silva , a 45-year-old from Middletown, CT; and Tom Brooks , a 39-year-old from the United Kingdom.Cast members will not only comment on social-media posts about them, but they'll also address tweets from the comfort and safety of their homes."It's always a party on social media during 90 Day franchise premieres with burning questions, plenty of shade thrown and the funniest GIFs we've ever seen," TLC President Howard Lee said in a statement."Our Before the 90 Days couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity! We can't wait for the party to continue on Monday nights.": Before the 90 Days' fourth season is coming to a close with Part 2 of the reunion Tell-All special on Monday, June 8 at 8PM ET/PT, which will immediately be followed by the premiere of : The Other Way's second season at 9PM ET/PT.: B90 Strikes Back! will feature : Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast members addressing online commentary for each episode in the same order they had previously aired, as well as the opinions of the Pillow Talk cast members.: Before the 90 Days cast members will react to what the "Pillow Talkers" had to say on the latest season and also strike back at nasty tweets about Season 4.The most outrageous moments will be discussed by the popular cast members, who shot the footage remotely from their own homes.TLC announced : B90 Strikes Back! during a promo that aired during Sunday night's broadcast of Part 1 of : Before the 90 Days' Season 4 reunion Tell-All."Your B90 faves... have heard your smack," a network spokesperson said in the promo. "It's time to go back and slay every episode of Before the 90 Days [on] B90 Strikes Back!"The : Before the 90 Days Season 4 cast members who have not been announced as participating in : B90 Strikes Back! are Lisa Hamme , a 52-year-old from York, PA; Usman Umar , a 30-year-old from Kaduna, Nigeria; Geoffrey Paschel , a 41-year-old from Knoxville, TN; Varya Malina , a 30-year-old from Ryazan, Russia; and David's fiancee Lana from Ukraine.While Geoffrey and Varya presumably are not part of the new spinoff due to Geoffrey's pending abuse charges (which have also resulted in the couple not being part of : Pillow Talk or participating in the season's Tell-All reunion, Lisa and Usman's absence is likely due to their recent split (To read Geoffrey and Varya spoilers and more about why they weren't a part of the reunion, click here ).: B90 Strikes Back! is being produced by Industrial Media's Sharp Entertainment for TLC.Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage!