'90 Day Fiance': Aviva and Stig get engaged, Forrest and Sheena lose virginity, Elise has public meltdown
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/30/2026
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Aviva and Stig getting engaged, Forrest and Sheena losing their virginity to each other, Elise continuing to nag Joshua about his past, and Lisa undergoing an African cleansing during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days follows eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.
The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love last year.
In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show also stars Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.
The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
Below is what happened on Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' eighth season.
FORREST and SHEENA
Forrest and Sheena had just received the bad news that a K-1 visa for Sheena would take years to be approved due to Forrest's lack of employment history.
The couple therefore learned that Forrest could move to the Philippines and obtain a visa there, but Forrest wasn't sure he wanted to leave the United States and move to a different country.
Forrest and Sheena had a lot to figure out, but in the meantime, they were about to enjoy a romantic getaway just for the two of them.
Forrest said it was time to express himself sexually with Sheena, who predicted that having sex with Forrest might sway him to stay in her native country.
Once the pair got inside their hotel room, Sheena dressed up in lingerie for Forrest, and they both gushed about how they were so glad they had saved their virginity for one another.
Forrest then asked Sheena to help him with the condom.
While Forrest admitted he didn't know what he was doing or how to perform, he knew he was about to do it with the right person.
The next day, Forrest revealed sex was "way better" than he thought it was going to be and he'd hopefully never have to use his hand again.
Sheena gushed about how Forrest was gentle with her, and he poked fun at her for taking charge during their first sexual encounter.
"Giving myself to Forrest, I feel amazing. It's hard to describe," Sheena gushed, before rating her man an 11 on a scale from 1-10.
Forrest told Sheena that she felt like his wife and he'd do anything to be with her.
"I feel like our hearts and souls are one in the same... but I am extremely torn right now. You can say 'I love you' on the phone, but it's nothing like holding the person in your arms," Forrest shared in a confessional.
"I'm starting to feel like maybe the right choice is to stay here in the Philippines. But I know that my mother is not going to have a good reaction to that. It's going to be like a typhoon hitting a hurricane, and everything blowing up."
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LISA and DANIEL
After Daniel's uncle had spoken with his elders, Lisa learned she had to do a cleansing in order to marry Daniel. She also needed to buy them a female goat, two yams, and bring money.
While walking through a local market in Nigeria, Lisa complained that Daniel was poorly negotiating and spending her money with no problem.
Lisa ended up buying two yams full price for $6.50 U.S. dollars. However, the pair managed to bargain with the goat seller and get the price down from $130 to $65 and then finally to $45.50.
Lisa found the cleansing to be extremely intimidating, as a man was yelling at her and spitting what appeared to be liquor at her.
Lisa gave the man all of the money she had left from her shopping day, and she promised she wouldn't mess up again.
The cleansing was apparently successful, and Lisa hoped it would be enough for her and Daniel to be accepted as husband and wife in his culture.
Lisa and Daniel expressed love to each other after the cleansing, and Daniel finally felt good about their relationship. He even agreed they could have sex again.
ELISE and JOSHUA
Elise's parents thought she was judging Joshua too harshly, but she said she was trying to protect herself and her family.
"My heart is telling me one thing right now, and my mind is telling me another -- and it's scary," Elise admitted in a confessional.
Joshua complained about how he'd never use Elise for her money and so it felt like she was attacking his integrity and character.
Joshua told Elise that he really liked her and Nat had only given him a place to live for a short time.
"That's f-cking weird," Elise noted.
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"I have nothing to hide with her," Joshua claimed, before asking Elise to allow him to earn her trust.
Elise agreed to let Joshua prove that he's trustworthy, but she reminded him that she wanted a serious partner with whom she could marry and welcome children down the road.
Joshua insisted he was "crazy" about Elise, who decided to put a little more faith in him.
Joshua was happy that he and Elise were about to build on their relationship by having mutual respect.
Later on, Joshua took Elise out on one of his company's boats, and the pair had a wonderful day.
However, Joshua had to pay his boat company $20,000 for the damages he had made to one of their boats. Elise said what Joshua had done was completely irresponsible and she still had questions for him about that.
Elise asked Joshua what happened, and Joshua explained how he had taken out some Nat and some potential clients on a boat.
"And on our way back in, I got a bit too shallow and clipped a rock... but it could've been way worse, and it got fixed right away," Joshua shared.
But Joshua said he had sold a boat prior to her arrival and his commission went to the damages, and so he told her not to worry about that in the future.
While on the boat, Elise brought up Nat again, and Joshua snapped at her, saying she had to let things go if they were going to move forward and have a healthy relationship.
But Elise wondered if Nat was really the one who had paid off the damages to the boat.
Elise and Joshua met up with Nat that night, and Elise started yelling in the restaurant, asking people nearby if they thought it was crazy Joshua was living with a woman who supported him.
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Nat called Elise a "psycho" and wished Joshua good luck in the future. Nat said Elise was creating all of these issues that weren't even there and it was "a huge red flag" for Joshua.
Following Elise's screaming meltdown in public, Joshua told the cameras he was "done."
AVIVA and STIG
Aviva was shown taking a pregnancy test.
"I would love to find out that I'm pregnant and get this incredible news, but leaving Stig is going to be really difficult," Aviva told the cameras.
Stig also said he'd be excited to have a baby and make more "beautiful kids" with Aviva. Stig also dreamed of having a son who would love to sing and maybe follow in his footsteps.
Aviva revealed that she and Stig had unprotected sex for only four or five days but she had a feeling she was pregnant.
Stig acknowledged that if Aviva was pregnant, he'd definitely stick by her side.
"But honestly, if she's not pregnant, I'd be a little relieved. Right now, I don't think we're ready. So it's a little scary," Stig admitted in a confessional.
After reading the pregnancy test, Aviva and Stig discovered that they were not expecting a baby.
Aviva said she was "really bummed" by the news, but she was pleased about how far she and Stig had come together.
Without a baby, Aviva said she didn't know how serious Stig was going to be about their future. She feared he'd start partying again, and so she was about to leave Belize "with a lot of anxiety."
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Stig then took Aviva to some ancient ruins, where he got down on one knee.
"I knew I was going to do this, and I know you are scared, but I actually fell in love with you, Aviva," Stig said.
"I want to be with you for the rest of my life. So, baby, will you marry me?"
Aviva replied, "Yes!"
Stig put a ring on Aviva's finger, which he claimed he had in his possession for awhile, and she was so happy to be engaged.
EMMA
After another emotional day of being stood up by Mohammed, Emma said she was "fed up" and ready to go home.
"I feel kind of dumb getting ditched by Mohammed, but at least now, I don't have to wonder about any more 'what ifs?' That door is closed forever," Emma explained in a confessional.
But before Emma left Morocco, there was one thing she said she needed to take care of.
Emma decided to meet up with Ziad so they could find closure and depart on good terms. Ziad wished Emma the best of luck, but he apparently didn't even want to talk to her.
"I came here because I loved you and because I wanted to be with you," Emma told him.
Ziad said he was in love with Emma but their romance was never going to work.
Emma admitted she was expecting Ziad to care more about their breakup, but these men apparently taught Emma what she doesn't want in a relationship in the future.
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"I'm not giving up on my search for love. I'm a hopeless romantic. I love love... and I know true love is real. I know somewhere in the world, my person exists who is happy to be with me. I know I'm going to find it, and I'm not going to stop," Emma shared.
RICK and TRISHA
Rick was learning how to do chores around Trisha's family's village, including carrying big jugs of water around and washing his clothes in soapy buckets.
Trisha told Rick that she wasn't going to leave the subject of babies alone and Rick needed to make a decision before leaving. Trisha explained how having a baby meant a lot to her and her family.
Trisha revealed her mother had left for another man when she was only a year old.
"In my culture, when two people break up and they have a child together and the girl decided to marry with another man, she cannot touch the baby or see the baby unless her husband buys animals and she has to cut the throat," Trisha explained to the cameras.
"The blood, they put it [on the forehead] of the babies. My mom didn't do it after she left us because her husband didn't accept [the act], so she left me with my dad."
Trisha explained how this loss in her life made her want to be a mother and do better for a child.
Trisha cried because she said she didn't understand how a mother could not love her baby.
Rick said he wanted Trisha to heal and she deserved to be a mom.
"I would not want to take that away from her, but at the same time, I'm not even financially prepared right now to have another child," Rick explained.
Rick said it really hurt him to think he may have to let Trisha go.
When Trisha's father asked Rick about the baby again, Rick said he wasn't prepared to commit to having another child.
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"I love Trisha very much," Rick insisted. "But I need more time."
Trisha's father was only willing to give Rick a couple more days, and if Rick couldn't decide by then, Trisha said they'd have to break up.