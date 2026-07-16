'90 Day Fiance's Armando Rubio gives update on daughter Hannah after she was airlifted to America with stroke symptoms
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/16/2026
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Armando Rubio has provided an update on his daughter Hannah's hospitalization after she was airlifted from Mexico to an ICU in Arizona after suffering a possible stroke.
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On Thursday, July 16, Armando posted a photo of his husband, Kenny Niedermeier -- who was shown moving to Mexico to be with Armando and Hannah on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way -- sitting next to Hannah's hospital bed.
"Hannah told me to tell you all, thank you for all the love she is receiving from all of you, she is truly touched and shocked by it all. It means the world to all of us!" Armando shared.
On the night of Wednesday, July 15, Armando posted a photo of a nurse wheeling Hannah's hospital bed down a hallway via Instagram.
"Update: July 15 -- 8:30 PM PST. We still don't have the answers we've been praying for," Armando wrote in the caption.
"The doctors are continuing to run more extensive scans as I write this, and the neurologist is still searching for the cause of what happened to Hannah. We're hoping to have the results from today's scan sometime [on July 16]."
Armando said if the scan doesn't provide answers, Hannah's medical team "plans to move forward with a more invasive procedure in the next day or two."
"The waiting has been incredibly difficult," Armando admitted, "but we're holding onto hope and trusting that each test brings us one step closer to understanding what's happening."
Armando asked fans to continue praying for Hannah and his family, adding, "Your messages, love, and support have meant more than words can express. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
Armando also plugged a GoFundMe account that his friend and 90 Day Fiance fan, Toni, had created for the family to help with Hannah's medical expenses.
"Thank you for standing with us through this," he noted.
About 12 hours earlier, Armando revealed that he'd been turned away from the border and his head was "all over the place."
"I did go to the border to see about the humanitarian visa, and unfortunately, they told me that, as of two years ago, they took them out, like, they no longer exist. You can't get any of that type of visa at the points of entry. So that plan failed," Armando recalled.
Armando also opened up about Hannah's health crisis and what happened to her.
"She said she wasn't feeling good. She was crying. I went over [to my parents' place]. I noticed her face was droopy -- half of her face -- and her lips and stuff. Half of her body had no strength. So [I] immediately took her to the doctor," Armando said.
After Hannah was seen by a doctor, Armando was told that his daughter's levels were normal.
"[That] was strange to the doctor because she said usually, with stuff like this, she knew the symptoms [indicate] it was something with the brain, but it was strange given her age and also the fact that she didn't have high blood pressure, which would be a huge symptom for that," Armando explained.
Armando said the doctor in his small town suggested Hannah should be transported elsewhere since they didn't have the proper equipment and scans to figure out what was wrong.
"So we had to transfer her somewhere else," Armando shared.
"It was decided as a family and suggested as well [that] we send her to the states where there is that belief that there's better equipment, better scans, and all that -- especially with something so critical with the brain and so we decided to do that."
Armando noted that Kenny was in Ohio but his mother was able to cross over and accompany Hannah to the United States.
"They took her in the ambulance, and they took her to Yuma, Arizona, where they checked her," he said.
"Again, they don't understand it fully, but they did -- with one of the scans -- they found that there's blood in her brain. So they're looking into that. But they still don't have answers."
Hannah was therefore airlifted to an ICU in Phoenix, AZ, where doctors began doing more tests.
"Kenny's flying first thing [Thursday] morning there," Armando revealed.
"But unfortunately, I can't be there, which is... a hard part. So just a lot going on, but thank you guys for thinking of us, and I will post as soon as I have answers. Like I said, I don't have answers yet, but hopefully first thing in the morning I have more answers. But thank you guys," he concluded.
Armando welcomed Hannah with his former partner, who tragically passed away in a car accident, before he came out as gay to his family and friends.
After Kenny moved to Mexico and appeared to assist Armando in his coming-out journey on TLC's 90 Day Fiancefranchise, the pair got married in May 2021 at a winery in Mexico.