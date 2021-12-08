These two couples have married on television and shared their trials and tribulations with 90 Day Fiance fans, and now viewers will be made privy to raw footage exposing the "reality of growing a family."
"For the past few years, we've watched David and Annie and Loren and Alexei fall in love, get married and whisper not-so-sweet nothings on Pillow Talk," TLC executive Howard Lee said in a statement.
"As their broods have grown, we are naturally invested in watching these beloved couples tackle their evolving family dynamics. Family is everything to us at TLC and David and Annie and Loren and Alexei are family who will tickle us with all the heart, humor and torment that comes with everyday family life!"
In David & Annie: After the 90 Days, David and Annie's world changes once they attempt to bring Annie's 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber to America.
David and Annie hope living in the United States will bring the teens more opportunities for their future, and so the couple will be shown traveling back to Annie's village in Thailand to pick up the kids.
"There, they are faced with obstacle after unexpected obstacle, as the road to guardianship may be harder than either of them ever expected," TLC revealed.
And Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days promises to be a "wild" and "emotional" journey.
The series will feature a pregnant Loren expecting the couple's second child.
Loren and Alexei will take a last-minute trip to Israel for Alexei, attend mommy-and-me classes, and enjoy babymoons. And viewers will also witness a "scary trip" to the NICU.
As for Loren from Hollywood Beach, FL, and Alexei from Nazareth Illit, Israel, they initially appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance followed by the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
After meeting on Loren's birthright trip to Israel, she visited Alexei five times in one year before he popped the question.
Alexei said he applied for a Tourist Visa twice but got denied and so the couple decided to apply for a K-1 visa instead.
Once Alexei got approved for the K-1 visa and traveled to America, the couple had to overcome some challenges, such as Loren having strippers at her bachelorette party, but they still got married during his 90-day visit in September 2015.
Loren and Alexei also subsequently had a second ceremony in Israel in July 2016 so both of their families could celebrate and witness their union.
It didn't take long for Loren to get baby fever, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Shai Josef on April, 14 2020 -- just five months before their five-year wedding anniversary.
Loren and Alexei announced they were expecting Baby No. 2 in March 2021, and Loren gave birth to another son on August 16, 2021. After the baby spent a little time in the NICU, Loren and Alexei were able to take him home.
The pair revealed the name of their second baby, Asher Noah, about a month later in September.