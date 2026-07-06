'90 Day Fiance': Anabelle gives Shea ultimatum, Mallorie breaks Rasit's heart, and Maxwell and Ashia decide to marry in Africa
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/06/2026
90 Day Fiance featured Anabelle giving Shea an ultimatum, Mallorie breaking Rasit's heart with talk of a prenup, Ashia and Maxwell deciding to marry in Africa, and Marissa apologizing to Edward, and Josh giving Catie another chance during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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90 Day Fiance's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.
The seven 90 Day Fiance couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.
The rest of the 90 Day Fiance couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.
The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.
Each 90 Day Fiance couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.
Below is what happened on Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance's twelfth season.
MARISSA and EDWARD
Edward and Marissa were shown driving to New York City for a fun trip. Edward apparently loved sight-seeing, and he got to see Marissa's small apartment in the Big Apple.
Edward admitted to Marissa that he felt "aggravated" because he didn't want her to view him as another child.
Marissa told Edward that he wasn't able to fix things well around the house and she needed a strong man in her life.
Marissa -- who acknowledged she's "hyper-independent" in order to avoid being disappointed by someone -- hoped Edward could find something that would make him productive and helpful around the house.
Edward said if Marissa couldn't give him the respect that he needed, then they weren't going to get married.
Marissa broke down at the dinner and said she felt disappointed in herself because she had treated Edward pretty horribly up to that point.
Marissa, knowing she was putting a lot of pressure on Edward, apologized, and he immediately forgave her.
Marissa, however, pointed out how Edward hadn't prepared for being a husband and father prior to his arrival in the U.S. and 90 days wasn't much time.
MALLORIE and RASIT
Mallorie was able to buy Rash a bidet for $25 instead of the $800 one that he wanted. Mallorie vented about how Rash thought she was rich but she had to work two jobs and certainly wasn't wealthy.
Mallorie complained about how Rasit's workshop at her house was expensive and he spent too much money shopping. She also pointed out how the cost of her groceries had doubled.
Just as Mallorie was feeling the pinch, Rasit asked if he could have $100-150 per month to send home to his family in Turkey. Rasit explained how his family lived in a tent and they really needed money.
"We need money now, not after 15 years," Rasit said.
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Mallorie said finances were a big problem in her relationship and the idea of those issues continuing terrified her. She therefore started thinking about getting a prenuptial agreement.
"Just to protect myself, I've been thinking about -- before we get married -- getting a prenup," Mallorie told Rasit.
After Mallorie explained how a prenup works, Rasit replied, "You broke my heart right now."
Mallorie explained how she had been through a lot in life and felt the need to protect herself in a marriage. Mallorie said it had nothing to do with trust.
"I want to live forever with you, but I don't want a contract. Do you understand?" Rasit asked.
Rasit said if the couple ever split up, they could split up their finances and assets.
"This is not right, baby," Rasit said.
"I had a feeling you were going to take this the wrong way," Mallorie lamented.
Rasit refused to speak about a prenup any further, saying his final decision had been made, and Mallorie got upset.
THOMAS and PAULA
Paula told Thomas that she felt "hurt" and wanted to talk about her feelings.
Thomas said he didn't understand why Paula was in a panic about not having a dresser because when she stayed at hotels, she lived out of a suitcase. Thomas was surprised Paula was so focused on having certain luxuries -- or necessities, in her opinion -- in his home.
"If I don't see any movement, I don't want to expand my energy fighting. I'd prefer to go back [to Brazil]," Paula noted.
Thomas said he couldn't handle that type of conversation because he didn't want to lose her and have to start over.
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Paula asked Thomas to acknowledge her needs as a result because she was "struggling" and had "different needs."
"Yes, I recognize that," Thomas conceded. "I'm sorry it's been so tough for you. We'll organize your clothes, alright? We're making progress."
The pair therefore hugged, kissed and made up.
Thomas later explained how his parents were divorced and they didn't really get along. Paula had met his mother's side first, and his father's side apparently got upset that Paula posted videos bonding with Thomas' mom on social media.
Thomas said he wanted both of his parents at the wedding and so the couple would need to travel to North Carolina to see his father and clear the air.
"This could be a total disaster," Paula teased. "I really hope not, but I'm worried."
Thomas said he couldn't marry Paula if his stepmom hated his future wife, but Paula didn't exactly blend in at the farm. She put on boots and played the part, but she appeared to be afraid of the animals.
"A farm girl, she is not!" Thomas' stepmom noted.
CATIE and JOSH
Josh said he didn't want a relationship in which ultimatums were the only things left to make it work.
The morning after Catie's birthday party, Catie confessed that she drank a lot of alcohol because it was her birthday and it was also "a high-stress environment" since Josh and her former fling, Ryan, had reunited.
Catie apparently didn't remember the night before, and so she asked Josh what happened.
"You were at the bar, and I think you were trying to make out with literally anything that moves," Josh recalled.
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"Ugh, I'm sorry," Catie replied.
"Sorry stops meaning anything after a while... You want to see action," Josh noted, adding how his girlfriend was crossing his boundaries.
Catie said she had lost friends because of how she behaves when she drinks, and so she cried about the idea of Josh leaving her.
Josh explained to Catie how he wanted to feel loved and appreciated, and that Catie's actions simply didn't sit right with him.
"What I want to see is some serious thought from you about what you want, because we're getting married! I want to see that you really know what that means, and that you see I'm the commitment I'm making to you," Josh told Catie.
Josh told the cameras that he loved Catie but he couldn't have this conversation with her again. Josh wasn't about to tolerate Catie's flirtatious behavior any longer.
MAXWELL and ASHIA
Maxwell and Ashia were shown going out to dinner, and Maxwell complained about how Ashia had refused to hold his hand while walking through a market.
Ashia admitted that Maxwell was "aggravating" her in the moment but he could hold her hand going forward.
"I feel a little bit confused and surprised because this is not the Maxwell that I know. Usually he's more chill, laid back, [and] caring... but I feel like maybe he's just listening to the outside opinions rather than just focusing on us and what we're trying to accomplish," Ashia shared in a confessional.
Ashia told Maxwell that he'd been acting "crazy and a little aggressive," and Maxwell said he didn't like how much they were fighting.
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Ashia clarified that they were addressing their "issues," and she asked him why he was suddenly thinking that God didn't want them to get married.
Ashia could sense that Maxwell was "shaky," but he insisted that he just wanted peace between Ashia and his family.
"Otherwise, I don't know what we are doing," Maxwell explained.
Ashia said she'd never disrespect Maxwell's family, and then he interrupted her.
"Hush," Ashia said, which upset Maxwell.
"You need to let this thing with your family go, so think about it," Ashia snapped.
Maxwell said they were in Africa and so she needed to act differently and allow him to be the boss.
Ashia told Maxwell that if he didn't want to be with her, she'd happily fly back to the United States.
"No one wants to be in a one-sided relationship... If he has a 1% doubt in his mind that this is not what he wants to do, this is the turning point," Ashia explained in a confessional.
Ashia noted that they needed to make a decision about their future together that very night, as to not waste another minute.
Maxwell told Ashia that he was going to choose her every day because she was what he wanted for himself.
Maxwell said he thought their best shot at being together was getting married and filing for a spousal visa.
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"When it's approved, I'm coming there with my green card, not coming there with a K-1. I can be married in Nigeria and then I'll have you all to myself," Maxwell told his fiancee.
"So we'll get married!" Ashia concluded.
Ashia knew she had a lot of details to figure out and pull together in a short period of time, so she felt quite a bit of stress and pressure.
"But I am excited. I'm happy," Maxwell said.
SHEA and ANABELLE
Shea told the cameras that everything sucked because Anabelle was upset about the fact his ex-wife Nicole was keeping storage on his property.
Shea had asked Nicole to get rid of all of her stuff -- or he would throw it all away -- in order to prove to Anabelle that she was his priority.
"Ever since she got here, it's just been one thing after another," Shea lamented.
Shea was shown getting rid of Nicole's couch and wanting to talk to Anabelle about everything.
Anabelle said her whole relationship seemed like a lie but she was willing to hear Shea out and listen.
Shea told Anabelle, "I love you and you're my person."
"I set boundaries, and if you don't agree, I will book a ticket and go back to the Philippines," Anabelle said.
Anabelle asked Shea to stop talking to Nicole, and she asked him never to see her again.
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Shea explained how he'd always have some attachment to Nicole and he enjoyed being on good terms with her, but Anabelle said he needed to cut her out of his life completely in order for their relationship to work.
"I'll do whatever you want to do, whatever makes you feel comfortable. I am done with Nicole. I want you to trust me and I want to marry you," Shea told Anabelle.
Anabelle seemed happy with Shea's promise, and so they hugged and agreed to stay together.
Anabelle reminded Shea that his bachelor days were over and he was no longer single, but Shea hoped he could drink a little bit on his birthday coming up.
The pair then headed up to a lake house for a big party.
Shea got drunk that night and flirted with a young lady named Aspen right in front of Anabelle.
Anabelle said she didn't like how Shea was acting, and she complained, "If this is really who Shea is, I don't want to live my life like this."