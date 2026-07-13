'90 Day Fiance': Anabelle embarrasses Shea, Marissa is having "serious doubts," Catie feels "tortured"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/13/2026
90 Day Fiance featured Anabelle embarrassing Shea, Marissa having "serious doubts" about Edward, Catie feeling "tortured" in her relationship with Josh, and Mido refusing to tell Debby that he loves her during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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90 Day Fiance's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.
The seven 90 Day Fiance couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.
The rest of the 90 Day Fiance couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.
The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.
Each 90 Day Fiance couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.
Below is what happened on Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiance's twelfth season.
MARISSA and EDWARD
Marissa scolded Edward for not taking the trash out properly. She complained about how he had thrown pieces of trash outside and didn't walk the bin up to the curb.
Marissa asked Edward to use his head so that she didn't need to explain every little thing to him.
"Living with Edward is tough sometimes. It's taking a lot longer for him to integrate into the culture than I thought it would, and it's frustrating," Marissa explained in a confessional.
"I should probably be a little more patient with him, but I was under a different impression of how things were going to go, and it's really making me have doubts and start questioning if this really is right for me."
Marissa was then shown meeting up with her mother at a restaurant.
Marissa vented about how Edward acted kind, thoughtful and sweet when they were in his country but his attitude and mannerisms seemed to change once he moved to the United States.
Marissa admitted she had a short fuse with Edward and was feeling "less sure" about her future with Edward. She wasn't sure if he'd be able to come up to speed and support her in the relationship.
Marissa's mother said if Marissa couldn't see that Edward had ambition and a fire in his belly by the end of their 90 days on the K-1 visa, then she should probably end the romance.
Marissa acknowledged how she'd never stay in the relationship if she were unhappy or feeling unfulfilled.
Edward later admitted to Marissa that he was having a hard time because she had a lot of expectations of him and she treated him like he was a pain in the ass. Edward desired more patience from his partner.
Marissa told Edward that she felt embarrassed about how she'd been treating him, and then she confessed to having "serious doubts" about their relationship.
Marissa asked Edward if he thought they were making "a mistake." Edward initially didn't answer the question, and then Marissa acknowledged that she was always thinking "the worst" in situations.
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Edward said he was 100 percent sure that he wanted to be with Marissa forever, but she wasn't on the same page.
"This is scary for me. I don't know if I can go through with it," Marissa noted.
Marissa wanted Edward to stand up for himself and put her "in check" when she needed to be. She hoped he would express his emotions more
SHEA and ANABELLE
While celebrating Shea's birthday, Anabelle was clearly annoyed because Shea was flirting with other women right in front of him. Several women at the party even thought Shea was single because of how he acted when drinking.
One girl revealed to the cameras that Shea had offered to buy her an island, before asking her to stay the night at his lake house.
Anabelle claimed Shea had guzzled down 20 beers, and then she excused herself.
"I have a headache. I'm going to bed," Anabelle quietly told Shea.
Anabelle admitted everyone was really drunk and this was not her idea of a good time.
Shea told the cameras that Anabelle's exit was embarrassing because he wanted her to spend time with all of her friends.
Shea assured Anabelle that everyone loved her, but Anabelle complained about how she was sleepy.
"Don't embarrass me. It's not fun," Shea told his fiancee.
When Anabelle went to bed, Shea was shown dancing with three women.
Shea's daughter Allison said maybe her dad and Anabelle weren't meant to be together. Allison said she didn't appreciate how Anabelle bossed her father around, and she noticed that Anabelle couldn't keep up with her dad at the party.
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MALLORIE and RASIT
Mallorie was shown taking Rasit to his first American baseball game ever.
"I am really hoping that after the disaster prenup conversation we had the other day, going to the baseball game might cheer him up. Maybe he can put that prenup conversation in the back of his mind and just really enjoy [the game]," Mallorie told the cameras.
Mallorie then surprised Rasit by telling him that he'd be throwing out the first pitch of the game.
Rasit previously told Brandon not to text or call Mallorie, but Brandon was apparently still contacting Mallorie. Rasit was upset and said Brandon was disrespecting him.
Brandon, however, also felt disrespected.
"Why are you going to invite me if you're just going to throw shade my way?" Brandon asked the cameras.
After Rasit threw out the first pitch, he demanded that Mallorie and Brandon could not sit next to each other at the game.
Brandon pointed out how the last thing Rasit wanted was for them to be enemies of each other.
During the game, Mallorie expressed how she was frustrated that Rasit and Brandon were still fighting. Mallorie said she wanted everyone to squash their beef.
Mallorie told Rasit that Brandon was always going to be around and he had to "get your big-boy pants on and move on."
Rasit -- who clearly didn't think that Brandon deserved his respect -- told Brandon that he didn't want to deal with him or be friends with him.
"Well then this conversation is over," Brandon said.
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"F-ck you," Rasit replied, adding how Brandon had height but a tiny brain.
Mallorie said Rasit ultimately ruined her mood and her day. She let Rasit know that he had acted like "a d-ck" to Brandon and couldn't be nice for just one day.
"It's terrifying, to be completely honest, that we're supposed to be getting married in two month," Mallorie vented in a confessional.
"This is definitely not the man I fell in love with. I didn't sign up to be with a man who is possessive and controlling. Maybe it is a culture thing... but also, in the same breath, he's in America, I'm American, and I'm not putting up with this sh-t."
DEBBY and MIDO
Debby said she still loved Mido but his behavior at the bar -- and with her friends -- was an unfortunate "big reveal" about another side of his personality and character.
Debby suggested that they should go to the lake together, but it appeared to be a very quiet ride there.
"I don't know what to do to make it better. I don't know if there is anything I CAN do to make it better," Debby lamented in a confessional.
Debby told Mido that she never wanted Mido to act like that again because it was "bad behavior across the board" and it was "not okay."
Mido kept saying, "It's okay," but Debby disagreed.
Debby accused Mido of being "closed off," and she said she needed more communication from Mido.
Mido said he deserved to be with a woman with a good heart, but Debby said she deserved the same exact thing.
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Debby told Mido that she loved him, but Mido didn't say anything sweet to her in reply.
"I know [you love me]," Debby said.
"Okay, excellent. Very good," Mido replied, seemingly in a sarcastic manner.
Mido told the cameras that love should be shown through kindness and support rather than just through words.
Debby accused Mido of turning everything around on her.
"Relationships are all about compromise, and he's been single for a long time. I'm starting to see why," Debby noted in a confessional.
Mido told the cameras that sometimes love wasn't enough and people change.
Debby later shared that she just needed Mido to say, "I love you," to her. She was in desperate need of some reassurance.
"I just think the truth has a way of rising to the surface... I need time. I need time," Debby lamented. "I'm not ready to give up hope just yet... [but] we've got some major issues to deal with."
Debby said she wasn't willing to end her romance with Mido because things simply weren't bad enough yet.
THOMAS and PAULA
Thomas and Paula were shown visiting Thomas' mother and stepmom in North Carolina, where they were camping in a trailer.
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Thomas was hoping to smooth things over with his dad because he had shown his mother more attention and he was going to invite both parents to attend his wedding.
"My parents are divorced and the two sides have never really gotten along... so I want to make sure that they're aware of it and won't walk into [our wedding] blindsided," Thomas explained to the cameras.
After Thomas and Paula invited Thomas' dad to the wedding, his father asked who else would be attending.
"I invited my mom and her husband," Thomas admitted, adding how it would be "impressive" if they actually made the trip.
Thomas' dad said his ex-wife wasn't involved in his children's lives and so he had to be strong for them.
Thomas' dad said he'd try his best to make it to the wedding, but they did not commit to the idea of going.
Thomas' dad said he'd never speak to Thomas' mother again, and so Paula was surprised that Thomas' family wasn't jumping at the opportunity to watch them wed.
ASHIA and MAXWELL
Maxwell's family in Nigeria was shown gossiping about how Ashia was older than Maxwell by 10 years.
That night, Ashia gathered both families to reveal that she and Maxwell were going to get married in one week.
The couple's age difference was brought up in conversation, and Maxwell's family said they were not in support of that, even though Ashia had a great personality and strong character.
Maxwell's loved ones told Ashia that they expected her to submit to her husband, but Ashia told the cameras that everyone was going to have to live with it.
Ashia explained how she was going to put her trust in God. Ashia said she had faith that God was going to give her a child and bless her marriage.
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Ashia then led the family into prayer.
CATIE and JOSH
Catie and her friend Ryan were shown running together outdoors and having a conversation.
Catie said she needed to put effort into controlling her drinking and being loyal to Josh. She blamed her OCD diagnosis on giving into her impulses when out partying.
Catie's friend Ryan admitted he was worried about Catie's relationship with alcohol because she became very flirty and made decisions she ultimately regretted.
Catie was afraid to lose Josh and ruin her life.
Ryan asked Catie why Josh kept forgiving her, and Catie said Josh was overlooking her mistakes and believed they'd make a great match long-term.
Catie admitted her fear of Josh leaving her was "torturing" her. She said she was obsessing about that idea rather than taking the necessary steps to fix their relationship.
"Despite us fighting and stuff, I do love him," Catie said.
"I don't think that we should be getting married, realistically. But if we want to start a life together, we have to get married."
Catie said "it was a constant battle" in her head if she should settle down with the man she loved or live her life to the fullest and have the most fun possible.
Catie had less than 90 days to figure out if she wanted to be a wife or a single party girl.