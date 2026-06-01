90 Day Fiance featured Anabelle accusing Shea of cheating on her, Mido raising red flags by asking Debby to move to Hollywood for his acting career, and Paula complaining about Thomas' empty apartment during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.

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90 Day Fiance's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

The seven 90 Day Fiance couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.

The rest of the 90 Day Fiance couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.

The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.

Each 90 Day Fiance couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.

Below is what happened on Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance's twelfth season.


MALLORIE and RASIT

Mallorie and Rasit took four flights from Turkey to the United States, and they were both thrilled to have landed in Athens, AL, after an extremely long journey.

Rasit said he felt like he was in a dream.

Rasit met Mallorie's best friend Macayla in Alabama, who welcomed him with a big sign and an outfit that looked like the American flag.

Macayla had spoken to Rasit via videochat multiple times, and she just wanted him to feel welcome and happy in his new home.

Rasit worried people wouldn't like him, and he admitted that he already missed Turkey a lot.

Once they returned to Mallorie's house, Rasit met her dogs and said they couldn't sleep with them.

Mido complained about the toilet not being very clean and how he didn't want to wipe with toilet paper.

Mallorie said she had to have a conversation with Rasit about how she never really felt the desire to be a mother. She wasn't sure if she wanted kids, and she was afraid Rasit wouldn't handle that news very well.

Another possible point of contention was Mallorie's close friend Brandon. Mallorie said they had a "situationship" once but it was never a big deal and they remained good friends.

Rasit seemed uncomfortable about Mallorie's close friendship with Brandon, but Mallorie just wanted Rasit to trust her and be kind to her longtime pal.


DEBBY and MIDO

Mido thought Debby's apartment in New Orleans was very big from the inside, but he thought it was small once he walked inside.

Mido joked about how he was going to sleep in the garage since Debby's daughter was temporarily living at her place.

"My home is bigger than your home," Mido told Debby.

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RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Debby said she hadn't lived with a man in over 20 years and hadn't had sex in over 20 years.

"I find Mido very sexy, but because of his religion, Mido is a virgin and he's waiting until marriage," Debby explained to the cameras.

"Also, I live in a small, one-bedroom apartment, and my daughter is out there sleeping on the couch. So Mido and I have discussed behaving ourselves and sleeping on opposite sides of the bed, unfortunately."

Mido told the cameras that he didn't feel tempted to be intimate because he wasn't even supposed to share a bed with a woman. He therefore put a pillow between them in bed.

Mido hoped he and Debby were going to be sexually compatible since he couldn't test it out before marriage.

"If I am not compatible with her, will I leave her? I don't know," Mido admitted in a confessional.

Debby and Mido loved their first night together, and Mido boasted about how he had behaved.

When Debby and Mido got ready for their first day out in Louisiana together, Mido asked Debby to cover up her shoulders, and she didn't mind at all.

The pair did some sightseeing, and Debby told Mido that he could be anything he wants to be in her magical city.

Mido loved how much greenery and character there was in Debby's city, and he gushed about how he liked the U.S. so far.

Mido asked how far they were from Hollywood, and Debby broke the news that they'd have to drive a couple of days to get there.

Mido asked Debby what she thought about living in Hollywood, and she said they didn't know anybody there. Mido reminded Debby that he had left his career, friends and family for her.

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"It's definitely concerning that in his first couple of days here, everything is about acting and it's not about [us]. I mean, we still have a wedding to plan in 90 days!" Debby lamented in a confessional.

Debby told Mido that she just wanted to enjoy being together, and she began to wonder if Mido had moved to the U.S. for a dream rather than a life with her.

Debby told Mido that she'd think about it, but she just didn't want to be negative and ruin the day.

Debby and Mido later got into an argument because he had asked Debby to film him driving a moving truck. Instead, Debby accidentally just took a photo.

Debby thought this fight was ridiculous and "insane," and she was annoyed that Mido wanted to document every little single thing they did.

From Mido's perspective, he said he had asked Debby to take the video again but then she threw the phone at his face.

Debby said she wasn't going to be Mido's doormat and allow him to treat her poorly.

"I'm going to give him his time. I'm going to give him his rest. And then the moment is going to come when he's going to have to sit with me and have a conversation, because I will not be walked all over," Debby concluded.


ASHIA and MAXWELL

Ashia talked to her friend, a "prophetess," about applying for a CR-1, the spousal visa, since the K-1 visa wasn't working out.

"I'm just waiting to hear from God!" Ashia said, before praying.

Ashia said she was down in the dumps and "devastated" and so it was time to return to Nigeria. Ashia said she either had to get married and file for the spousal visa or start the K-1 visa process all over again.

Ashia clearly wasn't about to give up on her man, and she bought him many clothing items and accessories so that he'd look like a model once they reunited.

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PAULA and THOMAS

Paula said she absolutely loved Los Angeles and thought it was a beautiful place. She took pictures while Thomas drove the car home from the airport.

When Paula walked into Thomas' apartment, she was upset that he hadn't purchased any new furniture. The apartment was pretty empty, and Paula had been expecting some big changes.

Paula complained that the dining table was tiny, and Thomas' bed was right next to the tiny table.

"This is ridiculous! I feel disrespected," Paula complained in a confessional.

"We talked about this 100 times. I said, 'I'm not asking for more than what I provide for you in Brazil.'"

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Paula said she wouldn't have moved to the U.S. had she known Thomas' apartment was going to be so empty, and she apparently felt lied to.

Paula said it was time for Thomas to commit to her and make her happy because she had left everything behind in Brazil.

Paula also wanted Thomas to buy new clothes and step up his wardrobe.

Paula also discovered a ton of meat in Thomas' refrigerator and freezer, and that also upset her because she's vegan.

"I don't want to see any meat," Paula said.

The pair then spent their first night together in Thomas' place.


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SHEA and ANABELLE

Shea thought Anabelle and his daughter were sizing each other up and competing for his attention.

Shea made Anabelle breakfast in bed as a nice gesture, and she said she was thankful.

"But in the Philippines, we do not eat in the bed. The dog hair is everywhere and the mess is everywhere," Anabelle complained to the cameras.

Shea proceeded to give Anabelle a tour of his city, but she explained how she didn't understand English well and so Shea talked too much.

Shea introduced some of his friends to Anabelle at a pub, and it appeared people in Shea's community were wary of Anabelle's intentions, even though the pair had been together for five years.

Anabelle insisted that she loved Shea, but Shea acknowledged how people can be very judgmental.

"There's always people with different views and people who aren't going to agree with everything you do... so don't let it bother you," Shea advised Anabelle.

Shea's ex-wife, Nicole, still wanted to meet Anabelle, and so this meeting was apparently weighing heavily on him.

Shea warned Anabelle that they were going to run into Nicole eventually and he wanted her to hear his side of the story first.

Shea therefore let Anabelle know that Nicole was probably going to accuse him of cheating, which was "bullsh-t."

"Did you cheat on me with Angie?" Anabelle asked.

"No, I never laid a finger on Angie. I have respect for her because she's a friend's daughter. We hung out a few times, but just as friends," Shea explained.

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Shea said people perceived cheating in different ways.

Shea shared how he thought "drunk fun" -- including dancing and a quick peck on the lips at a party -- was not cheating. He said he never had sex with anyone but he tended to do flirty things.

"I don't believe [he didn't have sex]," Anabelle told the cameras.

Anabelle believed that Shea cheated on her, but he responded, "I didn't think I did, in my opinion... It was just fun, baby."

Anabelle said she didn't want to listen to Shea's "crap" anymore, and then she stormed out of the restaurant.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage! 


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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