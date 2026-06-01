'90 Day Fiance': Anabelle accuses Shea of cheating, Mido demands move to Hollywood, Thomas disappoints Paula
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/01/2026
90 Day Fiance featured Anabelle accusing Shea of cheating on her, Mido raising red flags by asking Debby to move to Hollywood for his acting career, and Paula complaining about Thomas' empty apartment during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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90 Day Fiance's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.
The seven 90 Day Fiancecouples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.
The rest of the 90 Day Fiancecouples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.
The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.
Each 90 Day Fiance couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.
Below is what happened on Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance's twelfth season.
MALLORIE and RASIT
Mallorie and Rasit took four flights from Turkey to the United States, and they were both thrilled to have landed in Athens, AL, after an extremely long journey.
Rasit said he felt like he was in a dream.
Rasit met Mallorie's best friend Macayla in Alabama, who welcomed him with a big sign and an outfit that looked like the American flag.
Macayla had spoken to Rasit via videochat multiple times, and she just wanted him to feel welcome and happy in his new home.
Rasit worried people wouldn't like him, and he admitted that he already missed Turkey a lot.
Once they returned to Mallorie's house, Rasit met her dogs and said they couldn't sleep with them.
Mido complained about the toilet not being very clean and how he didn't want to wipe with toilet paper.
Mallorie said she had to have a conversation with Rasit about how she never really felt the desire to be a mother. She wasn't sure if she wanted kids, and she was afraid Rasit wouldn't handle that news very well.
Another possible point of contention was Mallorie's close friend Brandon. Mallorie said they had a "situationship" once but it was never a big deal and they remained good friends.
Rasit seemed uncomfortable about Mallorie's close friendship with Brandon, but Mallorie just wanted Rasit to trust her and be kind to her longtime pal.
DEBBY and MIDO
Mido thought Debby's apartment in New Orleans was very big from the inside, but he thought it was small once he walked inside.
Mido joked about how he was going to sleep in the garage since Debby's daughter was temporarily living at her place.
"My home is bigger than your home," Mido told Debby.
Debby said she hadn't lived with a man in over 20 years and hadn't had sex in over 20 years.
"I find Mido very sexy, but because of his religion, Mido is a virgin and he's waiting until marriage," Debby explained to the cameras.
"Also, I live in a small, one-bedroom apartment, and my daughter is out there sleeping on the couch. So Mido and I have discussed behaving ourselves and sleeping on opposite sides of the bed, unfortunately."
Mido told the cameras that he didn't feel tempted to be intimate because he wasn't even supposed to share a bed with a woman. He therefore put a pillow between them in bed.
Mido hoped he and Debby were going to be sexually compatible since he couldn't test it out before marriage.
"If I am not compatible with her, will I leave her? I don't know," Mido admitted in a confessional.
Debby and Mido loved their first night together, and Mido boasted about how he had behaved.
When Debby and Mido got ready for their first day out in Louisiana together, Mido asked Debby to cover up her shoulders, and she didn't mind at all.
The pair did some sightseeing, and Debby told Mido that he could be anything he wants to be in her magical city.
Mido loved how much greenery and character there was in Debby's city, and he gushed about how he liked the U.S. so far.
Mido asked how far they were from Hollywood, and Debby broke the news that they'd have to drive a couple of days to get there.
Mido asked Debby what she thought about living in Hollywood, and she said they didn't know anybody there. Mido reminded Debby that he had left his career, friends and family for her.
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"It's definitely concerning that in his first couple of days here, everything is about acting and it's not about [us]. I mean, we still have a wedding to plan in 90 days!" Debby lamented in a confessional.
Debby told Mido that she just wanted to enjoy being together, and she began to wonder if Mido had moved to the U.S. for a dream rather than a life with her.
Debby told Mido that she'd think about it, but she just didn't want to be negative and ruin the day.
Debby and Mido later got into an argument because he had asked Debby to film him driving a moving truck. Instead, Debby accidentally just took a photo.
Debby thought this fight was ridiculous and "insane," and she was annoyed that Mido wanted to document every little single thing they did.
From Mido's perspective, he said he had asked Debby to take the video again but then she threw the phone at his face.
Debby said she wasn't going to be Mido's doormat and allow him to treat her poorly.
"I'm going to give him his time. I'm going to give him his rest. And then the moment is going to come when he's going to have to sit with me and have a conversation, because I will not be walked all over," Debby concluded.
ASHIA and MAXWELL
Ashia talked to her friend, a "prophetess," about applying for a CR-1, the spousal visa, since the K-1 visa wasn't working out.
"I'm just waiting to hear from God!" Ashia said, before praying.
Ashia said she was down in the dumps and "devastated" and so it was time to return to Nigeria. Ashia said she either had to get married and file for the spousal visa or start the K-1 visa process all over again.
Ashia clearly wasn't about to give up on her man, and she bought him many clothing items and accessories so that he'd look like a model once they reunited.
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PAULA and THOMAS
Paula said she absolutely loved Los Angeles and thought it was a beautiful place. She took pictures while Thomas drove the car home from the airport.
When Paula walked into Thomas' apartment, she was upset that he hadn't purchased any new furniture. The apartment was pretty empty, and Paula had been expecting some big changes.
Paula complained that the dining table was tiny, and Thomas' bed was right next to the tiny table.
"This is ridiculous! I feel disrespected," Paula complained in a confessional.
"We talked about this 100 times. I said, 'I'm not asking for more than what I provide for you in Brazil.'"