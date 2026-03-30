90 Day Fiance alum Veronica Rodriguez has married her fiance Seth Daryoushfar.

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"Our wedding day truly felt like a fairy tale," the couple told Us Weekly, confirming they exchanged vows on Saturday, March 21.

"We made a point to steal a few quiet moments alone after the ceremony and again after dinner, which helped us stay present and connected throughout it all."

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

The pair's "perfect" and "magical" big day took place at St Mary's Chapel in Charlotte, NC.

Veronica and Seth said they were surrounded by their closest family and friends at the wedding, which "made it even more meaningful."

Veronica and Seth recalled having an "incredibly powerful and emotional" ceremony followed by their reception at The Ivey's Hotel.

"I really thought I'd hold it together, but the moment I saw her, I just couldn't," Seth told the magazine.

Veronica wore an off-the-shoulder white gown with a sweetheart neckline, a long train, a floor-length veil, and pearl earrings. She carried a bouquet of pink and white roses down the aisle.

Veronica said she "couldn't get through the first sentence" of her vows "without crying" because it was such an emotional moment.

"I don't even remember who was there -- I only saw Seth," Veronica quipped of her groom, who sported a black tuxedo.

It appears Veronica and Seth have healed and moved on from the lowest point of their relationship.

Prior to their wedding, Veronica and Seth had accused each other of domestic violence.

But Starcasm reported in January that Veronica's charge of misdemeanor domestic violence and Seth's charge of misdemeanor assault on a female had been dismissed.

The charges were dropped by the prosecutor on January 12 because neither Veronica or Seth wanted to testify against the other.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Both cases were ruled voluntary dismissals without leave by the DA, which means the prosecutor chose to drop their case without court approval and an option for the case to be reinstated later, unless new charges are filed separately.

Veronica and Seth were both arrested in North Carolina for domestic violence on December 15.

However, the couple -- who got engaged in September 2025 in Italy -- bonded out and were released from jail on that same day.

Veronica was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence after she allegedly used "physical force" on Seth and struck him in the face.

Seth, for his part, was charged with assault on a female after Veronica had reportedly accused him of holding and grabbing her, "causing scratches" to her "wrists and thighs."

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The 90 Day Fiance alum paid a $500 bond before her release, and she was reportedly instructed not to "assault, threaten or harass" Seth.

Seth, meanwhile, had to post a $2,500 bond, and he was also told to leave Veronica alone.

One day before the pair was arrested, Veronica gushed about how 2025 was "the best year yet" and she was looking forward to spending more time with Seth.

Veronica then got engaged on her 40th birthday, calling it "the most unforgettable" birthday gift.

Veronica went Instagram official with Seth in January 2025, although it's unclear how long they had dated beforehand.

After making their public debut, Veronica and Seth traveled to the Grand Canyon, New York City, Las Vegas and more.

Veronica, however, wrote on social media how Seth's love felt like "home" to her.

Veronica has appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day: The Single Life, and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Veronica was initially part of Tim Malcolm's storyline, given they were previously engaged, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2019. The pair remained good friends and decided to co-parent her daughter Chloe Sanchez together.

Veronica filmed Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which aired on TLC in 2022, with her ex-boyfriend Justin Foster.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

The couple split during an October 2022 episode when Justin had decided to move to Florida to be closer to his kids and their mother. Veronica didn't want to move, and so the pair opted to part ways.

Veronica was then shown dating 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kim Menzies' son Jamal on Season 4 of The Single Life, which aired on TLC in early 2024, but it didn't take long for their romance to fizzle out.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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