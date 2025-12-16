90 Day Fiance alum Veronica Rodriguez and her fiance Seth Daryoushfar were both arrested in North Carolina for domestic violence.

Veronica, 40, and Seth, 38, were taken into custody on Monday, December 15, Us Weekly reported.

However, the couple -- who got engaged in September in Italy -- "bonded out" and were released from jail on that same day.

Veronica was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence after she allegedly used "physical force" on Seth and struck him in the face.

Seth, for his part, was charged with "assault on a female," according to documents obtained by the magazine.

Veronica reportedly accused her fiance of holding and grabbing her, "causing scratches to her wrists and thighs."

The 90 Day Fiance alum paid a $500 bond before her release, and she was reportedly instructed not to "assault, threaten or harass" the prosecuting witness, seemingly referring to Seth.

Seth had to post a $2,500 bond and was also told to leave Veronica alone.

Veronica and Seth have a court date scheduled for March 3, 2026, and neither person has yet to comment on the incident.

One day before the pair was arrest, Veronica gushed about how 2025 was "the best year yet" but she was looking forward to spending 2026 with Seth.

Veronica, who is 90 Day Fiance star Tim Malcolm's ex-fiance and has appeared on multiple 90 Day Fiance spinoffs on TLC, got engaged on her 40th birthday.

Veronica told Us at the time that her engagement was "the most unforgettable gift" for her birthday.

"He asked me to spend forever with him," she said.

"We're beyond grateful for this moment in our story and can't wait to celebrate our wedding in early 2026 with the people we love most."

Veronica went Instagram official with Seth in January, although it remains unclear how long they've been dating.

"2025 is off to a sweet start," Veronica captioned a photo with Seth via Instagram on January 12. "#2025 #newyear #friends #newbeginnings #hardlaunch #itsgonnabeagreatyear."

After making their public debut, Veronica and Seth traveled to the Grand Canyon, New York City, Las Vegas and more.

"In your arms, time slows, laughter grows and love feels like home," Veronica gushed about her man in February.

"My favorite love story is ours. Happy Valentine's Day to the one who makes every moment special. #myforevervalentine #valentinesday #love."

Veronica has appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day: The Single Life, and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Veronica was initially part of Tim's storyline given they were previously engaged on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2019. The pair remained good friends and decided to co-parent her daughter Chloe Sanchez together.

Veronica filmed Season 3 of The Single Life, which aired on TLC in 2022, with her ex-boyfriend Justin Foster.

The couple split during an October 2022 episode when Justin had decided to move to Florida to be closer to his kids and their mother. Veronica didn't want to move, and so the pair opted to part ways.

Veronica was then shown dating 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kim Menzies' son Jamal on Season 4 of The Single Life, which aired on TLC in early 2024, but it didn't take long for their romance to fizzle out.

