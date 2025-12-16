Veronica was initially part of Tim's storyline given they were previously engaged on90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2019. The pair remained good friends and decided to co-parent her daughter Chloe Sanchez together.
Veronica filmed Season 3 of The Single Life, which aired on TLC in 2022, with her ex-boyfriend Justin Foster.
The couple split during an October 2022 episode when Justin had decided to move to Florida to be closer to his kids and their mother. Veronica didn't want to move, and so the pair opted to part ways.
Veronica was then shown dating 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kim Menzies' son Jamal on Season 4 of The Single Life, which aired on TLC in early 2024, but it didn't take long for their romance to fizzle out.