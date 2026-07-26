Veah wore a white dress to her gender reveal and uploaded a photo of the couple kissing after learning the good news.
"This month feels so fitting to finally announce the gender of our baby," Veah captioned the carousel.
"Exactly one year ago this month, God performed a real life miracle in my life. Before that, I truly didn't know if miracles still happened. I believed God performed the miracles i was reading about in the Bible, but I had no idea if He still did them today."
Veah explained how she spent hours reading the Bible and praying.
"I kept asking God, if this is real... if You still heal... can I see it? You will seek Me and find Me when you seek Me with all your heart. Jeremiah 29:13," Veah continued in her post.
"I know that verse is true because I lived it. As I sought God day after day, I found Him. He healed me from the mysterious sickness that left me bedridden and unable to eat."
Veah praised God for also healing her "from years of severe sleep paralysis" and "so many other things" she "had accepted as normal" for a while.
"This past year has been a constant reminder that God is still the same yesterday, today, and forever. He is still faithful. He still hears prayers. And yes He still works miracles," Veah gushed.
"One year later my body is strong enough to carry a baby. And the baby God has chosen to give to us is a BOY. Our hearts are so full of gratitude and we're so beyond excited to become parents. #boymom #miraclesdohappen #testimoni #jesuschangeseverything #firsttimeparents."
Veah confirmed that she's pregnant with a baby boy after TMZ published an article about her gender reveal.
Veah -- whom TMZ said will be starring on a future episode of 90 Day Diaries on TLC -- announced she was expecting a child in late May via Instagram.
"Less than a year ago I was bedridden sick. One night, after prayer, everything changed. God gave me my life back... and now He's given us our greatest blessing yet," Veah gushed at the time.
"Baby Chairez coming 2026."
Veah also told People at the time that her pregnancy came as a shock but she was very excited to become a mom.
Veah confirmed her split from her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 co-star Sunny Mahdi via Instagram in February 2025. She also revealed at the time that she had wed someone else.
90 Day Fiance blogger Alexa Pomegranate wrote in a post at the time, "Turns out that Veah married her dog sitter. But wait -- he's not just a dog sitter. He's also part time in the military and a policeman."
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The post then claimed that Veah's husband would eventually make an appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.
"He's been an amazing partner, helping Veah through her hardest struggles with her health," the post continued, referring to how Veah had recently battled gallstones and a brain tumor.
Veah then shared the post on her own Instagram account and captioned the announcement, "Grateful," along with a praying-hands emoji.
90 Day Fiance fans were shocked to hear the news, especially since Veah and Sunny were still together by the time they had filmed 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' four-part Tell All event.
"Where are the photos at[?]!" commented another person. "Wedding photos? Relationship photos? Anything? Lol I'm happy but of course we want to see."
On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' seventh season, Veah traveled from Florida to South Africa to be with Sunny and hopefully get engaged to him.
Veah and Sunny, however, faced major obstacles during Veah's trip, including Sunny's jealousy over her close friend and ex-boyfriend Rory.
And Sunny's father disapproved of Veah and Sunny's romance considering Veah had no intention of converting to Islam and didn't cover up her tattoos.
Although Veah and Sunny seemed to fight more than they got along, Veah accepted Sunny's marriage proposal at the end of the season and they planned for him to move to the United States.
On Part 2 of the show's Tell All, Veah revealed she and Sunny had briefly broken up for about a month, during which she went to Disney with her dog sitter. But Veah claimed she didn't hook up with that guy.
Veah then shared that she and Sunny were "back together" because her heart belonged to him.
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Sunny then revealed how he planned to move to Bangladesh, where he'd stay for a couple of months until his visa got approved to join Veah in the United States. The pair had submitted their visa paperwork, but Sunny said he owed about $1,000 more.
Sunny assumed Veah would eventually convert to Islam, despite her denials.
It's not clear when exactly Veah and Sunny decided to call it quits for the second time.