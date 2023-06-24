"Happy Birthday to you my LOVE @the.kiera.elise, you are a strong woman, loving and caring," Usman captioned the mirror selfie. "I will choose you now and always."
This past weekend, Usman posted photos and videos of the couple exploring London together.
"I been reading your comments for the passed 2 hours and all I see is love, guys thank you and wish us well," Usman captioned a video.
"[Kiera] will be my Amarya soon and will y'all will be invited for the dinner."
On that same day, Usman wrote alongside several photos of the pair, "Love is a beautiful thing, it's amazing to fall in love and to get it back in return. I'm officially off market not by force but by choice, this one is the right one for me. Check us out. Don't you think we fit? Guys no hating pls."
For Kiera's part, she shared her own photo of the couple in Piccadilly Circus.
"I Piccadilly don't care if you have something negative to say. So please keep the love flowing and the hate moving," she wrote.
Kiera calls herself a professional stylist, travel guru and dog mom on Instagram. She appears to live in New Jersey, although she's been traveling with Usman to other countries.
But Kim seems unbothered by Usman's new romance. Earlier this week, she posted an Instagram photo of herself smiling at the San Diego County Fair, and she wrote, "Happiness is a mood. Staying positive is a mindset."
Kim announced she had broken up with Usman on the Tell-All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s seventh season, which aired in January 2023.
Kim told the Tell-All's host Shaun Robinson that she and Usman were no longer together but she still loved him and they continued to talk or text every single day.
"We have a connection like nobody understands," Kim declared.
Usman agreed that he loved Kim but things just didn't work out because they couldn't have a child together. Usman said his own happiness needed to come first, and Kim said it was best to just let her man go.
"She took off her ring, I [kept] it, and that's it," Usman shared, confirming Kim had ended their engagement.
Kim explained that she didn't want to deny Usman having a child, and Kim's son Jamal was thankful the relationship was over.
Jamal told cameras backstage how Usman had "psycho guilt-tripped" Kim and "put all this baggage on her." Jamal hoped the world would see that Usman is "selfish and narcissistic."
Jamal alleged, "If anything, he guilted her into breaking up. He pushed you to do it and so now he doesn't look as bad. He loved her for what she could do for him."
Some of Usman's co-stars accused him of being an opportunist who only cared about his reputation and furthering his career, but Usman insisted he had loved Kim for three years and wouldn't have used someone for that long.
Usman insisted he's not a "scammer" and that he never pushed Kim to dump him.
"I think Usman used her to stay relevant," Jamal said. "I think Usman low-key played the f-ck out of my mom."
But Kim argued Usman had never played her because he'd be an Oscar winner to be able to fake all of their interactions and pillow talk. And Usman said he had sex with Kim, which was supposed to prove that he loved her.
Footage then flashed back to Usman meeting with his potential second wife in Nigeria, a woman named Fareedet.
Usman had thought they could be a good match and that Fareedet would be able to give him a child, and Kim revealed that she had no idea Usman had asked for her phone number.
Although Usman claimed he had met Fareedet at his mother's request, Kim cried about how she had to prove herself to Usman and his family time and time again -- only to feel "so dismissed."
Kim claimed there was no hope of rekindling her relationship with Usman. She wished him well and said she'd always support him and his music.
"I'll always be a Super Fan, and we'll see what happens later on. I met walk out of this f-cking door today and meet the man of my dreams. But I must say that I love him. This is just really, really hard," Kim cried.
Usman and Kim also appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days together.
Usman found fame when he starred on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Lisa Hamme, the American woman he had dated before getting romantically involved with Kim.
Usman and Lisa got married in Nigeria on the show's season finale, but their marriage wasn't legal in the United States. Lisa she struggled to trust Usman during their relationship and so they split in May 2020.