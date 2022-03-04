Paola announced in August 2021 that she and Russ had reached a breaking point in their relationship amid the coronavirus pandemic and decided on "taking a break," but it appears the couple's relationship is back on track.
"To be honest, we are working things out," Paola, 34, toldUs Weekly on Wednesday at a Season 33 finale party for CBS' The Amazing Race in Florida.
"With Russ, there have been a lot of ups and downs. You don't always know what to expect."
The Colombian personal trainer and wrestler said of her partner for more than eight years, "We have been going through really rough times. And I don't know [what will happen]. We're trying to make it work, but I don't know what's going to happen."
Paola and Russ are apparently back living together after undergoing couples therapy on Zoom due to COVID-19.
"When you do it [virtually], that's not the same as actually going to somebody and being able to express yourself," Paola explained of the pair's troubles. "But we're trying."
Not only are Paola and Russ giving their marriage another shot, but they'd also like to give their three-year-old son Axel, who was born in January 2019, a brother or sister.
"I do want more kids but maybe an adoption," the former reality star told the magazine.
"That's my biggest goal: to adopt this year or next year. But, yes, I'm planning on [more babies] -- but not directly from me."
Paola confirmed she and her husband are "talking about" the adoption process and doing some research.
"It's a long process [and] not that easy, but it's something that I've been really wanting to do for a while. Axel needs a sibling," Paola said.
As for whether the pair will be doing more reality TV or appearing on a future 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Paola shared, "We are talking about it. We have some things coming up for sure."
"I never stop," she added. "I like to keep moving a lot."
In the meantime, Paola shared how she is happy in Miami, FL and grateful "for every single opportunity" that comes her way.
"I love this country," gushed the nutrition coach, who has been traveling for work but also just focusing on her son recently.
"Right now, he just wants to be with me all the time," she said of her son.
"I have some videos of him really close to me. He always wants to jump on me. He always wants Mommy. He speaks English and Spanish. Oh my gosh, he's growing so fast. [He's] the love of my life."
Paola and Russ, also 34, got married in October 2013.
When Paola announced their separation in August last year, it was through her manager, Dominique Enchinton.
Dominique, owner of Dominion Talent House, told In Touch Weekly at the time, "During this pandemic, it's hit everyone very hard, especially couples who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7."
"Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year. With all of that, it's definitely taken a toll on both of them being in each other's faces, so they are going to be taking a break for a little bit."
Dominique confirmed, however, Paola and Russ still loved each other a lot and were "not getting a divorce yet," adding how there was "no animosity" between them at the time.
Paola first sparked breakup speculation in late July 2021, when she tweeted, "Sometimes [it] is better to recognize when it's time to move on and accept that it wasn't meant to be for the long run."