90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield has revealed she and Russ Mayfield are back together and planning to expand their family.

Paola announced in August 2021 that she and Russ had reached a breaking point in their relationship amid the coronavirus pandemic and decided on "taking a break," but it appears the couple's relationship is back on track.

"To be honest, we are working things out," Paola, 34, told Us Weekly on Wednesday at a Season 33 finale party for CBS' The Amazing Race in Florida.

"With Russ, there have been a lot of ups and downs. You don't always know what to expect."

The Colombian personal trainer and wrestler said of her partner for more than eight years, "We have been going through really rough times. And I don't know [what will happen]. We're trying to make it work, but I don't know what's going to happen."

Paola and Russ are apparently back living together after undergoing couples therapy on Zoom due to COVID-19.

"When you do it [virtually], that's not the same as actually going to somebody and being able to express yourself," Paola explained of the pair's troubles. "But we're trying."

Not only are Paola and Russ giving their marriage another shot, but they'd also like to give their three-year-old son Axel, who was born in January 2019, a brother or sister.

"I do want more kids but maybe an adoption," the former reality star told the magazine.

"That's my biggest goal: to adopt this year or next year. But, yes, I'm planning on [more babies] -- but not directly from me."

Paola confirmed she and her husband are "talking about" the adoption process and doing some research.

"It's a long process [and] not that easy, but it's something that I've been really wanting to do for a while. Axel needs a sibling," Paola said.

As for whether the pair will be doing more reality TV or appearing on a future 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Paola shared, "We are talking about it. We have some things coming up for sure."

"I never stop," she added. "I like to keep moving a lot."

In the meantime, Paola shared how she is happy in Miami, FL and grateful "for every single opportunity" that comes her way.

"I love this country," gushed the nutrition coach, who has been traveling for work but also just focusing on her son recently.

"Right now, he just wants to be with me all the time," she said of her son.

"I have some videos of him really close to me. He always wants to jump on me. He always wants Mommy. He speaks English and Spanish. Oh my gosh, he's growing so fast. [He's] the love of my life."

Paola and Russ, also 34, got married in October 2013.

When Paola announced their separation in August last year, it was through her manager, Dominique Enchinton.

Dominique, owner of Dominion Talent House, told In Touch Weekly at the time, "During this pandemic, it's hit everyone very hard, especially couples who have had to stay indoors with each other 24/7."

"Russ has lost his job during the pandemic, so Paola was the sole breadwinner for the past year. With all of that, it's definitely taken a toll on both of them being in each other's faces, so they are going to be taking a break for a little bit."

Dominique confirmed, however, Paola and Russ still loved each other a lot and were "not getting a divorce yet," adding how there was "no animosity" between them at the time.

Paola first sparked breakup speculation in late July 2021, when she tweeted, "Sometimes [it] is better to recognize when it's time to move on and accept that it wasn't meant to be for the long run."

Paola also wrote on Twitter, "Decisions decisions," with no context as to what she was referring to.

In August 2021, the Colombia native posted more cryptic tweets.

"Part of the reason why relationships end is that we get caught up in other things, forget to appreciate one another, and sadly, marriage isn't a priority anymore," Paola tweeted on August 11.

Hours later, Paola wrote a second posting, which she also shared on her Instagram account.

"People asked me why I don't take pictures with my husband, and my answer is... I just don't like to pretend #youareguessingright," Paola wrote.

One Instagram user commented that Paola should "show some respect to [her] king," and Paola responded, "I don't have a king."

But everything seemed fine between the pair in early July 2021, when Paola posted a video of herself passionately kissing her husband in honor of International Kissing Day.

But the couple seemed at odds in May 2021 when discussing their future plans about expanding their family, according to Us.

While Russ noted he'd like to give Axel a sibling, Paola shut him down and joked during their interview, "Do it yourself. I need a break... I'm done."

Paola flew from Bucaramanga, Colombia to the United States on a K-1 visa to be with Russ in 2013, and the couple got married in October of that year.

After suffering a devastating miscarriage, Paola got pregnant again and gave birth to Axel.

After saying "I do" and moving from Russ' hometown in Oklahoma to Miami, FL, Paola officially became a United States citizen in April 2021.

Following their stint on 90 Day Fiance's first season, Paola and Russ starred on four seasons of TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

The couple last starred on the spinoff in 2019 but have since appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk as well as 90 Day Fiance: Love Games on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service.

Paola and Russ, however, were eliminated from the game early in the competition, according to In Touch.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

