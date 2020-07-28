'90 Day Fiance' alum Nicole Nafziger says she's leaving Morocco "soon" to reunite with daughter May
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2020
90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger has revealed she plans to return home to her daughter in the states soon after an extended stay in Morocco with fiance Azan Tefou amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Nicole, who claims to have been stuck in Morocco since March due to the country shutting down international flights over COVID-19 concerns, took to Instagram on Saturday to announce she'll be reunited with her five-year-old daughter May in Florida soon.
"So happy to have had this extra time with you, my love [heart emoji]," Nicole, 26, captioned a selfie with Azan.
"But soon I'll get to see my little girl and I'm also very happy and excited for that [heart emoji]."
The following day, Nicole shared another selfie with her man and wrote, "Making every minute count with you until my time to leave your side again. [It's] me and you baby. Only we know our love story and all the hard things we've been through."
"We've come out stronger [than] we have ever been before and we'll continue to grow together. May and you are my family and my future [red heart emoji]," she added.
Nicole disclosed she was "so happy to finally be with my love again" March 11 on Instagram, and then later that month, she gushed in a separate post, "I never want to leave your side my love."
Nicole's mother, Robbalee Nafziger, confirmed Nicole has been "hunkered down" and quarantining with Azan in Morocco safely while she cares for young May back in the United States, according to In Touch Weekly.
Given there have been several flights allowing Americans stuck abroad in Morocco to return home, 90 Day Fiance fans have criticized Nicole for being a "bad mom" and not caring about her daughter.
When one of Nicole's followers asked her on Instagram why she decided against hopping on one of those flights in June, Nicole clapped back, "Every time I've looked into it, it's [twice or thrice] the price of a normal flight that the passenger has to pay."
Nicole continued in her June 26 comment, "Y'all think you've got it all figured out because of whatever you [hear], but [were] you one of the people who had to actually email the government to see? Nope."
"Stop judging my [life] and decisions. Just an idea. I know you won't listen because it's easier to pin me as a bad mom and gossip about the drama. Soon enough, y'all can take a [peek] into my real life. Maybe," she concluded.
Robbalee also reportedly defended Nicole earlier this month when she responded to a hater's comment on social media.
"There was no abandonment, May is getting to spend time with her grandparents while her mommy is away. There is a lot more to this story than a simple answer," Robbalee wrote, according to In Touch.
"Nicole FaceTimes with May almost every day. They watch TV together or she shows her the peppers that grow in the garden. Right now Florida is not even a safe place to come home to, when it is safe to travel she looks forward to coming home."
An insider told the magazine that Nicole's family wasn't "thrilled" about her trip to Morocco in the first place but "they understand that [Nicole is] an adult and can make her own decisions."
"She knows how her family feels about Azan but chooses to follow her feelings over theirs," the insider said, adding that Nicole has been "enjoying" all the quality time she's getting to spend with Azan.
Nicole never disclosed the reasons behind canceling that trip to Morocco, but the frustration and disappointment all over her face on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? pointed to Azan being the decision-maker.
During the Tell-All special for the spinoff's fourth season, Nicole announced her trip to Morocco didn't happen "because sometimes, things are just personal."
In August 2019, a source told In Touch that Nicole was getting her life "back on track" with a her new job as a barista and an apartment of her own. Nicole had also enrolled her daughter May in kindergarten.