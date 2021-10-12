After weeks of breakup speculation prompted by their social-media activity, Michael, who starred on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with Juliana, took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that his "heart is broken."
"A quick break from my social media break to say... #HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo," Michael, 44, began.
After posting multiple heart, cake and champagne emojis, Michael continued, "Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last."
The Connecticut native described his split from the 25-year-old Brazilian model as "a COVID-19 casualty" that won't be showing up in any statistics.
Michael went on to address Juliana and wrote, "Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time."
"Your experiences in life have developed in you a resilience, self-reliance, and independence that allows you to survive, and even thrive, under almost any circumstance."
"You also possess a natural and an incredibly beautiful joy, happiness, and positivity that made me fall in love with you the first time we were ever together."
Michael additionally complimented his estranged wife by writing, "Those of us who truly know you realize that the beauty inside of you is even more incredible than your beauty on the outside."
However, the father of two explained, "I understand how our situation throughout the pandemic could slowly, and eventually completely, drain you of these qualities."
"All of us were completely drained by the end of it and I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be."
Michael admitted he was under great "stress" and "pressure" to take care of his family last year.
As shown on a May 2020 episode of90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined on TLC, Michael and Juliana began quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic in March of that year with Michael's ex-wife Sarah and her new husband Sean as well as Michael and Sarah's son Maxwell and daughter Cece.
Sarah had just been diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer in February, and so the blended family decided to support one another -- although the living situation was a little hectic and became overwhelming at times, especially for Juliana, who confessed she was "frustrated" about having to stay home.
"Providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself. All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me," Michael continued in his statement.
"I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return."
Michael insisted Juliana's happiness "is more important" to him than being a part of her "unhappiness."
"My love for you remains true and will always be there for you. I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new," Michael revealed, suggesting Juliana has already found herself a new boyfriend.
"I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you. I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together."
ADVERTISEMENT
Michael concluded his post with, "My heart is broken," and wrote, "'But love, love will tear us apart again.' - Ian Curtis/Joy Division."
Michael also included the following Rumi quote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I will meet you there."
On September 30, Michael posted a picture with his daughter on Instagram and answered a few questions about his relationship status at the time.
When an Instagram user asked if it's true Juliana had cheated on him, Michael replied, "I hope not!"
And another follower asked Michael, "Did you divorce or not?"
Michael firmly replied, "No."
When a person yelled at Michael's followers saying a marriage is private and Michael and Juliana should be left alone, Michael responded, "It's okay... I'll answer questions I want to... Ignore those I don't... [I'll] more likely offer vague and possibly misleading answers in order to continue the intrigue."
Juliana had alluded to a breakup with Michael in a series of September TikTok videos. Michael and the kids did not appear in any of her videos, and she complained about doing all the grocery shopping.
Juliana moved from Brazil to the United States in Summer 2019, and then she and Michael got married in October of that year.
As for Sarah -- who had been married to Michael for 20 years prior to officiating his wedding with Juliana -- she tied the knot with Sean, an aspiring hip-hop artist, in November 2019.
Juliana and Sarah ultimately became very close friends and got along well, and they made sure Michael's children were being raised in a loving environment with no hostility or resentment.