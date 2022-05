By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/02/2022



alum Memphis Smith has lamented about people coming in and out of your life after seemingly confirming her split from husband Hamza Moknii.Memphis, who recently called herself a "single mom" on social media, took to Instagram on Saturday, April 30 and wrote a "positivity post," which served as the caption to a painting of Memphis pregnant and dressed like a queen.The 35-year-old nurse practitioner from Muskegon, MI, wrote, "People come in and out of your life for various reason. Only God knows how important it is to send special people who show you such kindness no matter what else is going on."Memphis' "empowering" message appears to suggest she's in good spirits after her split from Hamza, with whom she welcomed a baby girl in late 2021."It isn't necessary how long you've known a person but the impact they have in that time they are in your life. Good and bad!" Memphis continued in her post."[ alum Alina Johnston] has been such a kind heart. And I wanted to say how much I appreciated this beautiful ART WORK! You are truly TALENTED!"Memphis revealed how she'll be making the painting into a canvas."I will be... putting it in my daughter's room!" Memphis shared."I can't wait! Let's keep supporting each other as women! Empowering each other and inspiring each other! Thank you again. #womenempowerment #mothersday #artist #artworkoftheday #maternityshoot."Memphis' inspiring post comes only several days after the reality TV star seemed to confirm her relationship with Hamza, a 28-year-old from Kairouan, Tunisia, is over.On Wednesday, April 27, Memphis uploaded a video of herself dancing while pumping breast milk for the baby she had with Hamza."Breastfeeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn't STOP because we work, it doesn't STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn't STOP so we can play!" Memphis wrote.She also added the following hashtags: #breastfeeding #breastfeedingmom #breastfeedingjourney #breastfeedingworkingmom #pumpingmom #breastpumping #allmoms #newmomlife #singlemomlife #healthyhabits #breastfeedingawareness and #postpartum.Memphis' "single mom life" led fans to believe she's single.Breakup rumors began to swirl in March when Memphis and Hamza stopped following each other on Instagram and Memphis also deleted all of the photos she had with him.And on March 13, Memphis posted an image that read, "Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him."In the caption, Memphis also vented, "Love is not only a word...but an action. Love shouldn't cause pain, hurt, stress, insecurities, anguish, trauma, or self-doubt. Real Authentic Love doesn't hurt...instead it is supposed to HEAL."Memphis enthusiastically reiterated -- and in capital letters -- how "love is healing" and "not conditional."And then Memphis began publicly feuding with Hamza's sister Rawia Moknii on social media in early April.Rawia told fans on her Instagram Story that Memphis doesn't treat Hamza well, and then Memphis lamented on her own Instagram account how she was "exhausted" by Rawia making "bad remarks" about her, according to In Touch Weekly.Rawia also posted screenshots of an alleged text-message thread she had with her sister-in-law on April 15, showing that Rawia and Hamza were upset about Memphis' close relationship with her ex-husband, Justin Sandoval, the father of her six-year-old son.Memphis reportedly explained to Rawia how she needed Justin to watch her kids sometimes and Hamza should "be happy" because without Justin's help, she never would have been able to travel to Tunisia to begin with.Rawia allegedly replied in support of her brother, "He [understands] your situation but he can't hide his [feelings] that he [feels] jealous when you be [sic] in your ex-husband house.""Well, he does not need to be with me then," Memphis countered, suggesting she and Hamza were maybe still together but fighting.Later that evening, Rawia reportedly unleashed her thoughts on the situation via Instagram Stories."I think it's time to talk about the truth and what my brother went through. Trying to make someone look bad and lying to them is inhumane. Every word I say I have proof," she claimed."The first thing I will explain is why Hamza wants to MOVE with his wife and the kids to another city, and you can find out the answer. I just want you to expose other people's lies."She reportedly added of Memphis, "You are just trying to show your good side (it doesn't exist) but your reality is worse. You want to play the victim but you are a cheat and your mask will fall soon."Hamza then took to his own Instagram Story after the argument, according to In Touch."When a person can no longer control you, they will try to control how [others] see you. These lies will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did," Hamza wrote.But Memphis fired back with the following: "I do not have to defend their lies anymore! I did not benefit from anything at all from them so."Memphis continued in her Instagram Story: "The problem is they will show what they think will keep their story line going and fill their pockets! After dealing with them NOTHING surprises me! Sad to say but true!!"Based on his other recent Instagram postings, Hamza appears to have been staying in Chicago, IL for at least the last several weeks.After being single for four years and dating around quite a bit, Memphis met Hamza, whom she thought was very "special" eight months prior to filming : Before the 90 Days.When Memphis met Hamza, she was a single mom to a 13-year-old daughter named Kennedi, whom she welcomed from a relationship that took place 14 years prior, as well as her son with ex-husband Justin.On the spinoff's fifth season, Memphis' trip to Tunisia was documented, and she and Hamza were shown meeting in-person and overcoming a language barrier as well as some adversity.It took some time for Memphis -- who grew up in the foster care system -- to win over Hamza's mother and sister on the series, and Hamza was angry to learn Memphis had spent four nights at her ex-husband's house towards the beginning of Memphis and Hamza's romance.Hamza also reluctantly agreed to sign a postnuptial agreement to make his new wife happy.But the couple relied on love to get them through challenges, and Memphis finally felt like she had become a part of Hamza's family, who welcomed her with open arms once she and Hamza tied the knot."In my heart, I do feel like I'm making the right decision. Hamza gives me a sense of family that I don't think I've ever really felt, and I deserve it," Memphis said on the series. "But ultimately, I don't know what to expect in the future. I just hope and pray I'm not making the wrong decision."During Memphis and Hamza's honeymoon, Memphis revealed she was pregnant.And on the Tell-All special that aired last month, Memphis said she had completed the CR-1 visa process and so Hamza had moved to the United States. He and Memphis were still together, and Hamza was thrilled to be in his baby's life, even though he had missed her birth.Memphis and Hamza were spotted filming -- presumably for a future season of a spinoff like : Happily Ever After? -- in Michigan with their new baby in March, but that's also when the split speculation sparked.Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage!