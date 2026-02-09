"It's been a long exhausting year. I'm extremely tired all the time but I have never been more focused on my health," Liz shared at the time.
"And I make sure I surround myself with healthy friendships. I'm so focused on my daughter and what's best for us. I know there are many more questions but I've been dealing with my own battle privately."
"I'm smiling. I'm glowing," she gushed, before adding, "He's allowed me to go through every emotion."
When Ed and Liz were together, they had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. Ed and Liz broke up over a dozen times until their final split in August 2023.
Ed and Liz had met on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021, and they got engaged twice -- first in August 2021 (although the news didn't make headlines until November of that year) and then again in December 2022.
Liz and Ed also starred on Season 7 and Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Ed and Liz planning their wedding, but Ed dumped her shortly before they were set to say, "I do." The episode aired in April 2024.