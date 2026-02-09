90 Day Fiance alum Liz Woods has shared that she's not cancer free in a new health update.

ADVERTISEMENT
Liz, 33, recently took to Instagram and posted a black-and-white photo in which she was holding her daughter Ryleigh's hand on the beach.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

"She's not my little 5 year old anymore. She's blossomed into her first year of a teenager [heart]. Reminiscing in this moment," Liz captioned the picture.

"It's [heartbreaking] to announce the [doctors] found another cancerous mass on my ovaries and I'm taking this time to be alone with the ones closest to me."

She added, "The next step is a hysterectomy."

Liz, who will appear on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life, first revealed she had cancer in December 2024 by slamming a troll who criticized her weight by calling her "too skinny."

Liz fired back by saying her body was "actually perfect, thank you very much."

"My body has been through depression, which made me gain an uncontrollable amount of weight, treated me well during my own weight loss journey and then endured 14 rounds of chemo," she explained.

"I pray you deal with your own body insecurities. Much love."

In May 2025, Liz confirmed her split from boyfriend Jayson Zuniga and mentioned how she was still struggling with health issues.

"It's been a long exhausting year. I'm extremely tired all the time but I have never been more focused on my health," Liz shared at the time.

"And I make sure I surround myself with healthy friendships. I'm so focused on my daughter and what's best for us. I know there are many more questions but I've been dealing with my own battle privately."

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Liz then revealed she was in remission in December 2025, according to Us Weekly.

"Thank you so much girl -- best kind of pick me up after entering remission," she wrote to her hairstylist at the time.

Jayson marked Liz's first public romance since her self-proclaimed "very traumatic" breakup with her former 90 Day Fiance co-star Ed "Big Ed" Brown.

Liz publicly announced she was in a new relationship in February 2024, and then the twice-divorced reality TV star went Instagram official with Jayson in June 2024.

At the time, Liz told Entertainment Tonight that Jayson was like a support blanket for her.

"I'm smiling. I'm glowing," she gushed, before adding, "He's allowed me to go through every emotion."

When Ed and Liz were together, they had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. Ed and Liz broke up over a dozen times until their final split in August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ed and Liz had met on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021, and they got engaged twice -- first in August 2021 (although the news didn't make headlines until November of that year) and then again in December 2022.

Liz and Ed also starred on Season 7 and Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Ed and Liz planning their wedding, but Ed dumped her shortly before they were set to say, "I do." The episode aired in April 2024.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage! 




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? NEWS