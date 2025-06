Liz Woods / Instagram

alum Liz Woods has confirmed her split from boyfriend Jayson Zuniga amid her battle with stomach cancer.Liz apparently dumped Jayson just months after she relocated to Washington to live with him."I've received two main questions and I can finally address them," Liz, 32, wrote in a lengthy post via Instagram Stories on May 20."90 Day Diaries has finally aired. 1st. Yes, I am living my best dating life. However, I am taking this time to truly work on myself. I decided to part ways back in December and moved out on my own recently."Liz also confirmed that she's in the middle of a health crisis, fighting stomach cancer."It's been a long exhausting year. I'm extremely tired all the time but I have never been more focused on my health," Liz shared."And I make sure I surround myself with healthy friendships. I'm so focused on my daughter and what's best for us."Liz continued, "I know there are many more questions but I've been dealing with my own battle privately. Thank you to my 90 day besties who have been there from the start... Friendships really do blossom behind the scenes."During the May 20 episode of 90 Day Diaries, Liz was bracing herself for a dramatic life change, according to In Touch Weekly.Liz was shown thinking about moving to Washington because Jayson, who's in the military, got restationed.Liz was worried about uprooting her life for a man and it not working out, which is a mistake she had made in the past, and her pal Kim Menzies advised her against it."I think Liz moving all the way to Washington with Jayson is a little too soon," Kim reportedly said in a confessional."I really don't want her to rush into another bad situation where she has to come back to San Diego with her tail between her legs."Liz insisted she was happier than ever, but she noted, "Right now, I don't even know if it's going to work out anymore."Liz and Jayson's romance was Liz's first public relationship since her self-proclaimed "very traumatic" breakup with her former co-star Ed "Big Ed" Brown.Liz publicly announced she was in a new relationship in February 2024, and then the twice-divorced reality TV star went Instagram official with Jayson in June 2024.At the time, Liz told Entertainment Tonight that Jayson was like a support blanket for her and she had healed a lot while dating him "I'm smiling. I'm glowing," she gushed, before adding, "He's allowed me to go through every emotion."When Ed and Liz were together, they had a very tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. Ed and Liz broke up over a dozen times until their final split in August 2023.Ed and Liz had met on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021, and they got engaged twice -- in August 2021 (although the news didn't make headlines until November of that year) and then again in December 2022.Liz and Ed also starred on Season 7 and Season 8 of : Happily Ever After?.: Happily Ever After? featured Ed and Liz planning their wedding, but Ed dumped her shortly before they were set to say, "I do." The episode aired in April 2024.