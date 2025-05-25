"I've received two main questions and I can finally address them," Liz, 32, wrote in a lengthy post via Instagram Stories on May 20.
"90 Day Diaries has finally aired. 1st. Yes, I am living my best dating life. However, I am taking this time to truly work on myself. I decided to part ways back in December and moved out on my own recently."
Liz also confirmed that she's in the middle of a health crisis, fighting stomach cancer.
"It's been a long exhausting year. I'm extremely tired all the time but I have never been more focused on my health," Liz shared.
"And I make sure I surround myself with healthy friendships. I'm so focused on my daughter and what's best for us."
Liz continued, "I know there are many more questions but I've been dealing with my own battle privately. Thank you to my 90 day besties who have been there from the start... Friendships really do blossom behind the scenes."
During the May 20 episode of 90 Day Diaries, Liz was bracing herself for a dramatic life change, according toIn Touch Weekly.
Liz was shown thinking about moving to Washington because Jayson, who's in the military, got restationed.
Liz was worried about uprooting her life for a man and it not working out, which is a mistake she had made in the past, and her 90 Day Fiance pal Kim Menzies advised her against it.
"I think Liz moving all the way to Washington with Jayson is a little too soon," Kim reportedly said in a confessional.
"I'm smiling. I'm glowing," she gushed, before adding, "He's allowed me to go through every emotion."
When Ed and Liz were together, they had a very tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. Ed and Liz broke up over a dozen times until their final split in August 2023.
Ed and Liz had met on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021, and they got engaged twice -- in August 2021 (although the news didn't make headlines until November of that year) and then again in December 2022.
Liz and Ed also starred on Season 7 and Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.