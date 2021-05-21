'90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava details 133-pound prison weight loss and what inspired him to change
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/21/2021
90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava has detailed how he lost 133 pounds in prison and what originally inspired him to go through such a dramatic physical transformation.
Jorge began serving an initial 22-month prison sentence in September 2018 after pleading guilty to a felony charge of marijuana transportation, and he weighed 318 pounds at the time, Entertainment Tonightreported.
Jorge said he weighed 185 pounds when he was released early, May 11 2020.
"Being in solitary confinement for a little bit, you kind of get to think a lot. You get the opportunity to read a lot of books and kind of change your mindset on things," Jorge explained.
"I kind of got the taste of success a little bit when I was able to change my mindset to change my personal appearance, like, with literally a small seed, [the book]... What I learned from this book, it kind of gave me the motivation to change myself."
Jorge revealed the book that "inspired" him to make a conscious effort to lose weight was Tony Robbins' bestselling 1992 book, Awaken the Giant Within.
"In prison, you have access to purchasing food and still maintaining the outside weight, and some people never change or they get bigger in there," Jorge said.
"It has to be something that you choose to do. At the very beginning when I was going through it, I felt hopeless, I felt powerless."
Jorge continued, "It wasn't until going through all of this that I was able to see that I shouldn't try to control what's going on out in the outside, but try to change what was within, and that little small change sparked everything that has happened now."
Jorge admitted he had a tendency to procrastinate in his past but decided to set goals and focus on achieving them.
"And if you keep procrastinating, you never get to accomplish any of your goals. And now I'm like, no matter what -- even if I fail -- I still try; I still plan another way to do it. And to this day, I feel like I accomplished mostly everything I've envisioned when I was locked away."
Jorge said being behind bars was "a time of growth" for him, adding, "It was able to change me to a better person."
Jorge said he's pleased to have served as a role model to many 90 Day Fiance fans and would be "open to" starring on another reality TV series one day.
"I'm glad that I'm able to inspire even to the very least, at least one person, because I have gone through and read comments and stuff like that and they talk about my experience inspiring them at their very lowest," Jorge told ET.
"And it's definitely a great feeling knowing that I'm able to change at least a little bit of somebody's life."
Anfisa didn't exactly deny she was in the relationship for Jorge's money, but she believed he, in turn, was dating her primarily for her looks. Regardless, the pair got married in a simple courthouse ceremony.
Jorge was arrested at age 28 in February 2018 with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car in Arizona.
Jorge claimed around that time his prior criminal record -- which includes two previous convictions for cultivation of marijuana -- is why he didn't receive a lighter sentence to begin with.
"With the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years or something like that. [It was] some ridiculous number," he told TMZ in 2018.
"But luckily, my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class 4 felony in Arizona."
After originally appearing on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, Jorge and Anfisa -- who met on Facebook -- were also part of the cast of Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Jorge and Anfisa, however, confirmed in October 2018 they wouldn't be returning to 90 Day Fiance.
Anfisa dedicated her time to fitness while Jorge spent his time in prison, and she has since become a competitive bodybuilder.
"To fill the void that I felt after Jorge was sentenced and I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out," Anfisa previously said on Instagram.