90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava is a dad of two.

The television personality welcomed his second child, a son, with his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, on Tuesday.

Nava shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Blua with their baby boy.

"3/22/22," he captioned the post alongside a blue heart emoji.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield was among those to congratulate Nava and Blua in the comments.

"Many blessings to the growing family we wish you guys the best!" Mayfield wrote.

Nava and Blua also have a daughter, Zara, who turns one year old in April. The couple announced in October that they were expecting their second child.

"Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast," Nava said on Instagram. "Rhoda, you and Zara are my world I Love you more than you'll ever imagine."

Prior to dating Blua, Nava starred in 90 Day Fiance Season 4, which aired in 2016. The season followed Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, a woman from Russia that he met online, and other couples where one partner was seeking a K-1 visa.