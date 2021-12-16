90 Day Fiance alum Jason Hitch has died.

The television personality died Tuesday after complications from COVID-19, his sister Shannon said Wednesday to TMZ. He was 45.

Shannon said Hitch was not vaccinated and did not have preexisting medical conditions. Hitch died in the ICU of a Florida hospital with his family by his side.

TLC, which airs 90 Day Fiance, issued a statement Wednesday to E! News.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time," the network said.

Hitch appeared in 90 Day Fiance Season 2, which aired in 2014. The season showed Hitch marry Cassia Tavares, a Brazilian woman who moved to the United States to be with him.

Hitch and Tavares split in 2017 and divorced the following year.

90 Day Fiance is a reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa.