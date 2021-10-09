Geoffrey, who starred on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Russian beauty Varya Malina, was found guilty at his assault trial for a June 2019 domestic dispute with former live-in fiancee, Kristen Wilson, In Touch Weekly reported.
Geoffrey had pleaded not guilty in February 2020 during a court hearing in Tennessee after Kristen alleged in a petition requesting a restraining order against Geoffrey that he had "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors" of the home they shared, the Knox News Sentinel previously reported.
"He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc."
Geoffrey also allegedly disabled Kristen's phone before she took off to a neighbor's house and called the police from there.
A judge reportedly revoked Geoffrey's bail after the guilty verdict and the TLC star was subsequently taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff.
Geoffrey, who began dating Kristen in 2017 and split in 2018, will remain in custody until he attends a sentencing hearing scheduled for December 3, 2021, according to In Touch.
Geoffrey said on The Domenick Nati Show in May 2020 that he believed he was going to beat the charges against him and expected nothing less than to walk away fully exonerated.
Geoffrey's hearing date for the June 2019 allegations was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I have been very eager to go and reveal the truth surrounding the evidence in question. I have continually requested the earliest possible dates every time so that I expeditiously clear my name," Geoffrey wrote on Instagram in May 2020.
"These claims are the main reason I've been lambasted with such vitriol. I can assure you, if any of these fables were true, I would bow out and accept responsibility. Not all is as it seems."
Geoffrey insisted Kristen had made the allegations to sabotage a custody battle he was going through at the time involving a different woman, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife. (Geoffrey has been married a total of four times).
"I am 100% categorically innocent and I cannot wait to share my trove of evidence... soon. From the onset of these allegations, there has always been an agenda with the sole purpose of sabotaging my custody battles," Geoffrey claimed last year.
"There was never any sort of accusations until court proceedings were initiated. Furthermore, at no point was there any violence exhibited toward that woman or any other woman ever. These are merely combined battles to win their selfish war."
The night Geoffrey was arrested in June 2019, officers noticed "bruises" and "abrasions" on Kristen, which Geoffrey claimed were "self-inflicted," according to In Touch.
Kristen reportedly sought medical treatment at a local hospital that evening and was told by doctors she had suffered a concussion.
In addition, Geoffrey was also reportedly accused of "pushing, hitting, choking" and verbally threatening Kristen on four other occasions dating back to September 2018.
Multiple women have made numerous disturbing accusations against Geoffrey -- who has an extensive criminal history and served nearly three years in federal prison between 2000 and 2003 for dealing drugs, according to Starcasm -- over the years.
In her 2005 divorce documents, Geoffrey's second ex-wife -- whom he married in 1998 and had two sons with -- claimed he "repeatedly raped" and assaulted her during their marriage, Starcasm reported.
After obtaining an order of protection against Geoffrey, Geoffrey's second ex-wife also reportedly filed court papers alleging he had "assaulted" and tried to "choke [her] to death."
Some of her other allegations reportedly included claims that she had to "wrest a shotgun away from him" when he threatened to kill them both, and that he also "held a knife to her throat [and] told her he would kill her" during two additional incidents.
In 2013, Geoffrey was also reportedly charged with felony larceny for an incident in which he and a friend attempted to steal more than $500 worth of lights from a Home Depot store.
He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, but he appears to have actually served nearly all that time on supervised probation.
In 2014, Geoffrey was also arrested on theft and battery charges in Florida, according to Starcasm, which reported that, in addition to his second wife, Geoffrey's third and fourth wives have also accused him of abuse in legal filings.
Geoffrey's third wife -- who was reportedly 21 when they got married in 2007 -- accused Geoffrey of being an opiate drug dealer and using his children as a "cover" or "mule" in a protection order request she had filed in 2018 during the couple's ongoing custody case, Starcasm reported.
The couple reportedly separated in 2013, less than two years after the birth of their only child, and finalized their divorce in 2014.
And in court documents, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife Brittany -- who was reportedly 19 when they began dating in 2014 -- claimed he "strangled, slammed and punched" her several times, restricted her access to automobiles, and even "abandoned Brittany in a hotel room" when she was in heavy labor with their second child.
Due to his jaw-dropping past, many TLC fans petitioned for Geoffrey, who was billed as a landlord from Knoxville on the series, to be kicked off90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days shortly after his season began airing in early March 2020.