Gabe captioned his February 29 video diary, "[It's been] a terrible start to my new year. I am not sad anymore. I am angry, my blood is boiling and I am tired of new situations happening every [time] I pick up my phone. This is only my truth and my perspective, if you want to know her side then ask her."
Gabe told viewers in the video, "I'm probably going to regret making this video, but I've just got to get everything out there right now. I won't go into specifics, but I'm just tired and can't put up a front anymore."
Gabe, who said he's been working 18-hour days, continued, "Me and Isabel are going to get divorced. I'm just tired of making excuses for her. I feel betrayed. I feel used. I had everything taken away from me. I'm left with nothing."
Gabe repeated how he has "nothing at all" and has been left with "nothing to [his] name." He added how his business is also going down.
"This is hard, and I would've never expected for my life to end up like this -- never in a million years," Gabe admitted.
"There was some time when I didn't even know where she was at for weeks, not an excuse or nothing. Not even an explanation."
Gabe previously made excuses for Isabel's absence from his social media, but he's apparently done protecting her from concerned and curious fans.
Gabe vented about how he barely even sleeps now, mainly due to his demanding new work schedule.
Gabe is also currently living alone in a new apartment in Colombia.
"This is so crazy... I still had a lot of financial obligations that I had to pay from the past apartment, because I found out that funds weren't going to where they should," Gabe claimed, seemingly alleging that Isabel had been spending their money elsewhere.
"Thousands of dollars I had to pay. And now, because of behaviors in the new apartment, I'm not even there but they don't want me there anymore. I'm losing my apartment, the down payment and everything. So that's where I'm at."
Gabe simply said his situation "sucks" and he wanted to put all speculation about his marriage "to rest."
90 Day Fiance fans have been wondering for months if Gabe and Isabel were still together, especially because Gabe had been living apart from Isabel last year and confessed in December that they were "growing apart from each other."
Gabe went on to confirm in his video that "it's done" with Isabel.
On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fourth season, Gabe and Isabel seemed madly in love. Gabe was ready to step up as a stepdad to Isabel's two children from a previous relationship, Sara and Miguel, and Isabel seemed to accept Gabe for who he is.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gabe, however, was afraid to tell Isabel's conservative family that he's transgender. He feared that if Isabel's parents didn't approve of him dating they're daughter, his relationship would crumble.