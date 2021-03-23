"Please be praying for @davazer today. This morning he was struck by a car while riding his bike to work," Evelyn captioned a selfie of the pair in the hospital wearing face masks.
David, 30, was also dressed in a hospital gown in the picture that was apparently taken at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
"He's in a lot of pain and we are still waiting on the X-ray results from the doctor," Evelyn continued in her post. "Luckily he's in good spirits and did not seem to injure his head."
Evelyn concluded her post with a red-heart emoji and the praying-hands emoji.
Evelyn and David most recently appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Love Games, which streams on Discovery's new discovery+ service.
Prior to their appearance on the playful spinoff, Evelyn addressed split rumors in February given there aren't many photos of the couple on social media and Evelyn is sometimes spotted without her engagement ring on, People reported.
"It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we're still together or, you know, checking if I'm wearing my wedding ring or if I'm not wearing my wedding ring," Evelyn told the magazine at the time.
"And it's like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don't always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything."
The pair got married in 2017 and had previously been living in Evelyn's hometown of Claremont, NH.
Evelyn was an 18-year-old from Claremont and David was a 27-year-old from Granada, Spain when he arrived in America on a K-1 visa. They both came from religious Christian families and were saving themselves for marriage.
The couple met online after David saw the Facebook page for Evelyn's band, and he decided to send her a message.
Despite David's objections to living in a small town, they got married in Boston, MA, in October 2017 and then had remained living in Evelyn's New Hampshire hometown for a while.
In 2018, Evelyn auditioned for Season 17 of American Idol, which premiered on ABC in March 2019.
When Idol determined its Top 20 finalists in January 2019, Evelyn was one of only nine girls to make the cut for the Top 20 group.
ADVERTISEMENT
Evelyn also made the American Idol season's Top 14 finalists, which were determined by the show's judges.
However, she was eliminated on the season's April 15, 2019 broadcast, which determined which Top 14 finalists would advance to the competition's Top 10.