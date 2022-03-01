Darcey, who currently stars on the Darcey & Stacey spinoff with Georgi, gave some "new breaking news" about her relationship status with Georgi before Part 1 of her show's Season 3 Tell-All aired Monday night on TLC.
"Georgi and I are no longer together," Darcey revealed in a lengthy 10-minute interview withEntertainment Tonight.
Viewers watched Georgi propose marriage to Darcey for the second time during last week's Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey. He had popped the question on a beach in Miami, FL, in front of Darcey's daughters from a previous relationship, Aniko and Aspen.
"[Our breakup] was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters," Darcey explained.
"And I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn't moving in the right direction, from that point of being engaged -- which happened in the summer [2021]."
Darcey and Georgi were still together when they filmed the Tell-All, but Georgi was a no-show in Part 1 on Monday night, and Darcey's loved ones were shown telling the reality TV star that her relationship wasn't healthy and the pair wasn't ready to get married.
"Mind you, the Tell-All was [taped] in wintertime," Darcey said.
"So there had been some time [that passed since our engagement] and communication still wasn't going well. There were a lot of things that just weren't where they should have been."
"And I take accountability where I [can]," she added, "but I just felt like for me, I needed to just walk away. And once it left my mind, my body followed. And I just hit my limit with him."
Darcey suggested the door to another reconciliation with Georgi is closed.
"If I continue to do that, it's going to keep happening, I feel, and I just want to keep my heart open for the right person," Darcey shared.
"And I'm excited for where I'm at in my life right now. People have their moments and people have to grow and learn, and you know, I'm here to just stay open and stay authentic and real to who I am as a person."
Darcey said she'll eventually be a wife "to the right person," and fans will see how that plays out.
"I'm excited for the next steps ahead... I deserve much better. He was a great guy, I just want to move on and heal, and I wish him the same," Darcey noted.
And Darcey confirmed she's happy where she's at in life right now and a wedding will "definitely" be in her future.
Darcey admitted she was "surprised" by Georgi's choice to pop the question again -- and also "pleasantly surprised" by the ring's large oval diamond -- although they had "talked about possibly getting re-engaged in conversations" they had before filming that third-season Darcey & Stacey scene.
Darcey's claim to have been "surprised" about Georgi's decision to re-propose and the diamond's size appear to conflict with her comments on Monday night's TLC broadcast of Part 1 of Season 3's Tell All, in which she had grudgingly admitted she -- not Georgi -- was the one who had paid for the engagement ring.
"I just felt like we needed more time with the kids and our families to see what it would feel like and be like," Darcey told ET.
But she admitted there was a concern in her relationship about "money things" and Georgi's spending and finances, although that wasn't the reason for Darcey and Georgi's split.
"I mean, obviously money is always a factor in relationships and stuff... I don't want to be stuck with debt and stuff like that," Darcey said, before clarifying, "I know we had love for each other. I think I just wanted it to be right and real and authentic."
Darcey said Georgi got emotional after proposing marriage and they were just "living in the moment" after a long day. She called it "a beautiful moment," especially since her daughters were involved.
Now that Darcey and Georgi are broken up, Stacey said she just wants what's best for her twin sister.
"I've always wanted whoever Darcey wants to be with. I'm her No. 1 supporter when it comes to her relationships. I really want to see her happy," Stacey told ET.
"And with her relationship with Georgi, I mean, they had happy moments, they had great moments, but there was a lot of ups and downs too, so it was just hard to watch. And myself, my family, and our friends, we were the ones to voice our opinion, because we just wanted to make sure that she'll be well taken care of one day."
Darcey and Georgi got engaged for the first time at the end of Darcey & Stacey's first season, which aired in Summer 2020, but Season 2 ended the following year with them breaking up and calling off the engagement. Georgi was also shown moving out.
Darcey & Stacey's third season premiered in January 2022 with Georgi asking Darcey for a second chance and the pair beginning to reconcile, which eventually led up to their second engagement in the finale.
On Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey was shown traveling to England to pursue what she believed would be a fairy-tale romance with Tom Brooks, a British charmer who had become her friend first when he helped her get through her difficult breakup with Jesse.
Darcey and Tom fell in love during her trip, but their flame quickly fizzled out once Darcey returned to the United States and attempted to make a long-distance relationship work but was only met halfway with Tom's efforts.
Darcey has also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined with her sister Stacey, who was shown marrying Albania-native Florian Sukaj on Darcey & Stacey.
The twins, who previously married other men and divorced at the same time, have raised their families in the same home and are known for doing everything together, including undergoing cosmetic surgery.