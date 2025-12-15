"My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We're trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him. Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time."
Chuck struggled with many health issues prior to his death.
In September, Chuck revealed on social media that he had to endure an eight-hour surgery to repair a hernia and collapsed stomach.
Chuck also shared in 2022 that he'd been diagnosed with a glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer, but was officially declared cancer-free.
Andrei suggested that Chuck's cancer battle wasn't the cause of his sudden and unexpected passing in a November 25 post via Instagram Stories.
"I want to make this clear: all of the rumors and all of the clickbait going around right now are just lies. When it comes to what actually happened, I'll speak about it later in a respectful way," Andrei explained in the video.
Andrei began his video by calling it a "tough" one to record.
"I just want to honor a man who meant a lot to our family. Chuck, my father-in-law -- who many of you knew through our TV series -- has passed away a couple of weeks ago," Andrei said.
"It's been incredibly, incredibly tough for us. Now, I know there's been drama, tension and storylines over the years, but what people saw on TV is just a tiny portion of our real relationship we have."
Andrei insisted that Chuck "genuinely loved filming," mainly due to the "energy and excitement" it brought to his life.
"He really did, [especially] the connection of all of us. He loved people in general," Andrei gushed.
"Some of my best memories are just off-camera when we were laughing and talking and joking about how we were fighting on TV while we were, in real life, getting along."
Andrei called Chuck one of his "best pals," and he added, "That's how I'm going to remember him."
Andrei concluded, "For now, I just want to honor him, Chuck, and there's a lot more to say on this -- and I will share it later about his life, our connection, and the truth behind everything... Rest in peace, Chuck."