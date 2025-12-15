New details have emerged about the unexpected death of 90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast's father, Chuck Potthast.

Chuck was found unresponsive in his Florida home in November, and TMZ obtained audio of the 911 call placed by one of Chuck's sons on Friday, December 12.

(Chuck was father to Elizabeth, whom he called "Libby," and daughters Rebekah and Jennifer as well as sons David, Charlie, Daniel, and Michael).

Chuck's son told the female emergency dispatcher, "I need an ambulance immediately to my house. I just found my dad in the bathtub. He's bleeding everywhere."

After giving the dispatcher his address, Chuck's son was asked what happened to his father.

"I have no clue," Chuck's son responded, according to the audio recording.

"I walked into his room... He's 64... To be honest, he doesn't look alive. There is blood everywhere."

Chuck's son was instructed to position his father flat on his back.

"I'm going to try. He's laying face down in the bathtub," Chuck's son replied.

Elizabeth, who is married to Andrei Castravet and legally took his surname, first broke the news of her father's tragic death on November 23.

Elizabeth posted a family photo on Instagram that featured Andrei, their two children -- Eleanor and Winston -- and Chuck at the time.

"Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered," Elizabeth captioned the picture.

"My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We're trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him. Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time."

Chuck struggled with many health issues prior to his death.

In September, Chuck revealed on social media that he had to endure an eight-hour surgery to repair a hernia and collapsed stomach.

Chuck also shared in 2022 that he'd been diagnosed with a glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer, but was officially declared cancer-free.

Andrei suggested that Chuck's cancer battle wasn't the cause of his sudden and unexpected passing in a November 25 post via Instagram Stories.

"I want to make this clear: all of the rumors and all of the clickbait going around right now are just lies. When it comes to what actually happened, I'll speak about it later in a respectful way," Andrei explained in the video.

Andrei began his video by calling it a "tough" one to record.

"I just want to honor a man who meant a lot to our family. Chuck, my father-in-law -- who many of you knew through our TV series -- has passed away a couple of weeks ago," Andrei said.

"It's been incredibly, incredibly tough for us. Now, I know there's been drama, tension and storylines over the years, but what people saw on TV is just a tiny portion of our real relationship we have."

Andrei insisted that Chuck "genuinely loved filming," mainly due to the "energy and excitement" it brought to his life.

"He really did, [especially] the connection of all of us. He loved people in general," Andrei gushed.

"Some of my best memories are just off-camera when we were laughing and talking and joking about how we were fighting on TV while we were, in real life, getting along."

Andrei called Chuck one of his "best pals," and he added, "That's how I'm going to remember him."

Andrei concluded, "For now, I just want to honor him, Chuck, and there's a lot more to say on this -- and I will share it later about his life, our connection, and the truth behind everything... Rest in peace, Chuck."

Chuck appeared on 90 Day Fiance's fifth season as well as multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Chuck's storyline was always being a supportive dad to Elizabeth, even when he and Andrei butted heads. Elizabeth and Andrei also worked closely with Chuck in his real estate business at times.

Chuck also occasionally appeared on 90 Day Diaries and TLC's Pillow Talk spinoff.

