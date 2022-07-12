'90 Day Diaries' recap: Stephanie takes pregnancy test and admits she's in love, Benjamin and Akinyi seek answers with fertility specialist
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/12/2022
90 Day Diaries' fourth season featured Stephanie Matto taking a pregnancy test and revealing she's madly in love with her boyfriend "Frenchie," and Benjamin Taylor and Akinyi Obala visiting a fertility specialist to check Akinyi's reproductive system during the episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The sixth episode of 90 Day Diaries' fourth season featured Stephanie, a 31-year-old from Woodbury, CT, who starred on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2; Corey Rathgeber, a 35-year-old from Mill A, WA, and Evelin Villegas, a 29-year-old from Engabao, Ecuador, who starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3; and Benjamin, a 37-year-old from Phoenix, AZ, and Akinyi, a 29-year-old from Kenya currently living in Arizona, who starred on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3.
The episode also starred Cynthia Decker, a 51-year-old from Ball Ground, GA, who appeared on90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk with her best friend and business partner Molly Hopkins.
90 Day Diaries follows former 90 Day Fiance cast members navigating their lives after the show, providing viewers with an intimate view into their homes, plans and daily struggles.
Some of the footage is self-shot, similar to how cast members filmed themselves for 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
90 Day Diaries chronicles not just successful 90 Day Fiance couples but also numerous 90 Day Fiance alums who didn't see their original 90 Day Fiance relationship work out. The cast members have attempted to begin new romances after the failure of their prior overseas relationships.
The season will feature more cast members in the coming weeks, but below is what happened on Episode 6 of 90 Day Diaries' fourth season.
STEPHANIE
Stephanie stopped selling fart jars by this point, but she joked with her friend Heather during a nice lunch out about a man who wanted to buy her dirty bed sheets.
Stephanie said she made close to $200,000 selling fart jars and is "a marketing genius."
Stephanie and her original90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days co-star Erika Owens had broken up two years prior. Stephanie had flown to Australia to meet this "amazing woman," but their personalities clashed and Stephanie struggled with sex and intimacy in the relationship.
Stephanie was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a complete failure of the bone marrow which causes uncontrollable bleeding, in 2017. Her doctors had put her on a medication to stop her periods, which effectively put her into menopause for three years and made her lose her sex drive and urges.
"I was celibate for three years. I needed a partner at the time who really understood that I needed to take my time, and then I started to uncover some things from her past, like the fact she had a 10-year relationship that I knew nothing about, and so things fell apart really, really quickly," Stephanie explained.
After breaking up with Erika, Stephanie spent two years being single and then she went into remission. Stephanie said she was open to dating both men and women and things got "a little hot and heavy with a couple people."
Stephanie, however, waited for the right person to come along to end her celibacy, and that person came along a few months after she was fooling around with someone else.
Stephanie said she had an amazing trip to Paris with a man, who treated her so well.
"I finally ended my celibacy with my boyfriend, who I liked to call 'Frenchie.' I met Frenchie on a dating app and we really started to connect... One day, on a whim, I decided, 'I'm going to get on a plane and fly to Paris to meet him,'" Stephanie shared.
"And as soon as I met this guy in person, it almost felt like love at first sight."
Stephanie continued dating him exclusively and seriously for three or four months. Stephanie said they talked a lot about their future together but being in a long-distance relationship was difficult.
Stephanie said she and Frenchie "sexted" a lot and she couldn't imagine living without him; however, one person was going to have to uproot his or her life and move in order to make things work long-term.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stephanie revealed that she was not using birth control and she was late by a couple of weeks, which freaked her out a little bit. She and Frenchie had discussed having children, but she feared relapsing and potentially hemorrhaging.
Stephanie admitted she wasn't ready to bring a child into the world, especially since her boyfriend lived in another country. Frenchie really wanted to have kids and she claimed to be in love with him, but the pair hadn't discussed the risks of her potentially being pregnant yet.
"It's really, really scary," Stephanie confessed, adding how she was afraid to take two steps back in her health.
Stephanie took an at-home pregnancy test to find out once and for all if she was expecting, and it turned out the test gave her a negative result.
Stephanie felt very relieved and sighed, "Thank God! Wow. It's for the best."
This served as a wake up call for Stephanie to take a step back and be more cautious in her sex life. Stephanie said it would also crush her mother to have an unplanned pregnancy, and she wanted to sit down with her doctors and discuss everything.
Stephanie proceeded to do some spring cleaning in order to get her life in order, and she said Frenchie was very understanding, calm and collected when learning about her pregnancy scare.
Stephanie later shared with her mother how she had a pregnancy scare that made her think about all the possibilities.
Stephanie's mother Magda warned Stephanie that if she got pregnant, her disease may relapse and then she'd have to raise a child sick.
Stephanie hoped Frenchie would move to be with her and they could have their happily ever after.
COREY and EVELIN
Corey and Evelin were enjoying opening weekend at their new beach bar and restaurant in Ecuador.
Corey and Evelin dated for four years and then Corey took Evelin to the United States. Evelin, however, didn't like living in America, and so she asked Corey to follow her back to Ecuador.
ADVERTISEMENT
Evelin was hesitant to marry Corey at first, but she decided to wed him so that he could stay in her country. After seven years together, Evelin shared how she and Corey were very happy.
For the last couple of months, Evelin had been working to get her family's business off the ground.
Corey was living in Ecuador on a Tourist Visa that was going to expire in five months. Just because he was married, it didn't mean he'd have automatic residency. Corey had to apply and be accepted into residency in order to stay.
Corey's paperwork had been delayed, and so he knew he'd have to return to the United States in five months before the expiration date on his Tourist Visa. Corey then planned to apply for his Ecuadorian residency from the U.S.
"But I have come up with another solution," Corey teased, before old footage showed Corey asking Evelin to give the U.S. one more chance.
Evelin agreed to move to America to be with Corey, at least temporarily, but her sisters were not pleased once Evelin broke the news to them.
During Evelin's first stay in Washington, she didn't feel welcome and she felt trapped, and so she hoped Corey had a better and different plan this time around. Evelin and Corey's family never got along, but Corey wanted to stay in his parents' house to save money.
Evelin, however, wanted to pay rent somewhere and buy their own groceries like an adult married couple.
Corey later FaceTimed with his mother to give her a heads-up about his plan to return home with Evelin. Corey asked if they could stay on her property, and she replied, "Yes, of course! Hopefully she'll be able to come out and feel welcome."
Corey admitted that Evelin got very homesick the first time around and didn't really fit in with their family members. Corey's mother remembered Evelin keeping to herself, and she said the family should have been more in tune with Evelin's feelings and needs.
Corey had a lot of confidence moving forward that things were going to be okay, and his mother was excited to see him and Evelin again.
ADVERTISEMENT
BENJAMIN and AKINYI
Benjamin was shown giving Akinyi a swimming lesson. Akinyi had been afraid of water ever since her sister almost drowned in a river in Kenya.
Benjamin and Akinyi met in 2018 and dated for eight months before Benjamin traveled 30 hours to Kenya to meet Akinyi. Benjamin had to satisfy "the bride price" to make Akinyi's family happy, and then he filed for the K-1 visa so Akinyi could move to the United States.
Akinyi arrived in the United States in January 2021, and they got married on April 10 that year.
After getting married, Benjamin and Akinyi began trying to have a baby.
"But it just hasn't been happening. So after about five months of trying, we went and saw a specialist, and he actually did a semen analysis for me," Benjamin explained.
Benjamin's numbers came back perfect and normal, and so the couple was told to return if they couldn't get pregnant after nine months.
Benjamin determined that they needed to check if something was wrong with Akinyi's reproduction system. Akinyi, however, didn't think that was necessary for her to do since she wasn't sick.
A week later, Akinyi agreed to see a fertility specialist, and she worried if she was "the reason why [they] couldn't have children." Benjamin said she wouldn't have to deal with that alone because they were going through life as a team.
Akinyi was going to have a vaginal ultrasound and later have her reproductive system checked for any issues.
The doctor saw no major abnormalities during the ultrasound, and he saw well over 15 eggs, meaning her egg count was "phenomenal." The doctor recommended more testing, but Benjamin and Akinyi decided to keep trying and "have a lot of sex" before continuing with a medical approach.
CYNTHIA
Cynthia had been best friends with Molly for about 17 years. Cynthia said she was excited for Molly and Luis Mendez when he first arrived to America, but after getting to know him and what he thought of Molly's kids, she was so thankful that they split up.
ADVERTISEMENT
Molly is now in a relationship with a man named Kelly, and Cynthia said she adored him and hoped the couple would get married in the future so Molly would be happy.
Cynthia became an empty nester a few months prior, and so after 10 years of being in a big house, she and her husband Drew were ready to move out of their big home.
The couple decided to live in a camper on their own land while building the house of their dreams.
Drew is 17 years younger than Cynthia. They met while Cynthia was dating his older brother and eventually bonded romantically over a game of pool.
Cynthia and Drew had "a redneck wedding" in 2012, and she called Drew an "old soul" despite their age difference. Cynthia joked about Drew being too old for her at times personality-wise.
Cynthia quickly realized living in a camper was going to be small and tight, and she wondered how they were going to do this for an entire year.
"I'm freaking out, but no matter what trials are going to come upon me living in this camper and going through this process, I know at the end of the day, I'm going to make it through. I always do!" Cynthia assured the cameras.