'90 Day Diaries' recap: Molly has hysterectomy, Tania reveals new plans after Syngin split, and Colt's marriage to Vanessa is struggling
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/10/2022
90 Day Diaries featured Molly Hopkins having a hysterectomy, Tania Maduro revealing her new career and family plans after her split from Syngin Colchester, Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra's marriage struggling due to Colt's mother Debbie Johnson, Dean Hashim announcing his engagement to Rigin Bado, and an update on one other couple during the episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The seventh episode of 90 Day Diaries' third season featured Molly, a 46-year-old from Woodstock, GA, who starred on 90 Day Fiance Season 5; Tania, a 32-year-old from New London, CT, who starred on 90 Day Fiance Season 7; and Colt, a 36-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, and Vanessa, a 32-year-old from Las Vegas, NV, who starred on The Single Life Season 1.
The following couples also appeared on the episode: Dean, a 41-year-old from Dayton, OH, and Rigin, a 31-year-old from Iligan City, Philippines, who starred on 90 Day Diaries Season 2; and Larry Passariello, a 42-year-old from Fort Myers, FL, and Jenny Torres, a 28-year-old from Urdaneta, Philippines, who starred on90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 1.
90 Day Diaries follows former 90 Day Fiance cast members navigating their lives after the show, providing viewers with an intimate view into their homes, plans and daily struggles.
Some of the footage is self-shot, similar to how cast members filmed themselves for 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
90 Day Diaries chronicles not just successful 90 Day Fiance couples but also numerous 90 Day Fiance alums who didn't see their original 90 Day Fiance relationship work out. The cast members will attempt to begin new romances after the failure of their prior overseas relationships.
The season will feature more cast members in the coming weeks, but below is what happened on Episode 7 of 90 Day Diaries' third season.
Molly recapped her 90 Day Fiance story that started off when she met Luis Mendez in the Dominican Republic. They were together for about three years, and Molly said their relationship was amazing in the beginning.
"But when it wasn't, it really wasn't," Molly noted, before footage flashed back and showed Molly yelling at Luis for being "demanding and commanding."
Molly said she had to leave Luis and their falling out taught her so much about herself and what she's willing to accept -- and not accept -- from a man.
Following her divorce, Molly focused on her career and being a good mom to her kids.
Molly insisted she was fine with being single until her current boyfriend, Kelly, slid into her DMs on Instagram.
Molly went on to share that she was tired of being in pain with her lady parts and constantly having her cycle. She therefore decided to have a hysterectomy, which would hopefully help her mood swings and "out of control" hormones.
Molly's business partner agreed that Molly needed to have the surgery in order to stop being cranky and uncomfortable, and Molly pointed out how Kelly supported the procedure so Molly would feel better and be her best self.
However, Molly said Kelly was sad because he wants a baby and his mother wants to have grandchildren.
"I know he wants kids of his own, and I think he was very hopeful that he could have kids with me," Molly explained in a confessional.
Molly lamented to her business partner of Kelly, "He wants my eggs. He thinks that we can just do this... but I told him, 'Stop believing in this fantasy land because it's not [going to happen].' It's not [possible]. I'm not equipped to do it."
Molly said she didn't want to go the route of freezing her eggs or an egg retrieval and having to start over with having a baby. After all, she already had kids.
Molly had already made an appointment to have surgery, and so she just hoped Kelly was truly onboard and okay with her having a hysterectomy.
"Is he sure that he loves me enough to not have kids of his own?" Molly questioned. "I'm scared to be gone from work and I'm worried about Kelly's feelings. And I'm worried about myself and I'm worried about my health."
Molly therefore cried to Kelly over FaceTime about the future, and Kelly advised his girlfriend to just worry about herself for the time being and they'll just take things one step and one day at a time.
Molly said she was excited to get her health back on track but she was also sad because she wished she had met him sooner. Molly realized it was "too late" for them to have a happy family ending as far as them having a child together.
Kelly told the camera that he was in love with Molly -- and had been from the first time he saw her -- but coming to grips with the fact he won't be a biological father was a real reality check. Kelly said there were other avenues and he'd never run away from her.
"I don't want you to have that doubt or fear," Kelly assured his girlfriend.
Molly believed Kelly truly loved her, adding, "I don't think I knew what love was until I met Kelly."
Kelly admitted he was having mixed emotions about not having a biological child but Molly was his "better half" and he just wanted her to be safe and okay.
Several days later, Molly's mother Mary drove her to the hospital so she could have her hysterectomy procedure.
"The baby-making factory is officially getting shut down. It's going out of business," Molly said before going under general anesthesia.
Eight hours later, Molly FaceTimed with Kelly and said she was feeling okay while still under heavy pain medications.
Kelly asked Molly to relax, heal and not stress, and Molly said she was so glad that Kelly was living up to her expectations of him.
But Tania and Syngin couldn't align on so many different topics during their 90 days together. Tania accused Syngin of having no direction or goals in life, and Syngin hated Tania pushing him to make decisions and start a family.
Tania really wanted to have children, and so when things didn't add up for the spouses, they decided to call it quits on their marriage.
A year-and-a-half into their marriage, the couple decided to get a divorce because love "just wasn't enough."
"Syngin and I decided to end our marriage and he moved to Arizona," Tania revealed. "When Syngin left, it was really, really, hard for me. I pretty much slept on the floor. I didn't clean my house. I was super depressed."
Friends apparently got Tania through the difficult time, and she said she's been changing and evolving ever since.
"I'm becoming a better version of myself. I'm single and almost ready to mingle," Tania playfully said.
Tania, who had been doing some freelance work and social-media management, was shown starting up her own sustainable jewelry business. Tania had heard horror stories about Syngin working in the platinum mines and how gold is allegedly even worse.
Tania was determined never to buy precious metals again, but she quickly discovered that ethical and sustainable jewelry pieces are very expensive.
Tania then planned out her vision for her future jewelry line with a friend. Her goal was to have jewelry available online within the year.
When describing her vision on a vision board, Tania chose the following words: vulnerable, death, destroyer, shadow, evolution and rebirth. She pictured creating jewelry that would represent the bad and the ugly before becoming something beautiful.
Tania then spent some time with her sister and opened up more about her split from Syngin.
"Syngin and I definitely are emotionally and physically separated, however, we actually haven't filed the paperwork yet and so we are technically still married," Tania said.
Tania repeated how the main problem in her relationship was Syngin not coming around to the idea of having kids with her. She wished she had a guy friend whom she could have a kid and co-parent with, without the ties of sex and a complicated relationship.
Tania feared she may not find a husband in a decent timeframe, and she didn't want to be an older mom.
"So I'm starting to think outside the box of how else a family structure could look like," Tania noted.
Tania pictured co-parenting a child with a man while he eventually dated someone else and so did she. Tania could envision enjoying holidays as a big group with zero weirdness or tension.
"I just want a little brown baby girl with little black hair that I can put on my little waist," Tania gushed. "I do have a deep fear, like, damn, Syngin loved me so much -- did I f-ck up? Will I find someone else who will love me like that?"
Tania said she cherished the memories she had made with Syngin but was also excited for the future she can have.
COLT and VANESSA
Colt revealed his wife Vanessa had moved out of his house about a month prior because she no longer wanted to live with his mother, Debbie Johnson.
"I love Vanessa, even though Vanessa hasn't taken my last name. But I haven't given her a wedding band, and so I guess we're even," Colt said.
In 2017, Colt met a woman named Larissa Dos Santos Lima and they began talking online. Not long after that, they met in Mexico and Colt asked Larissa to marry him. The pair had only spent five days together in-person before Colt popped the question.
Larissa did not like living with Colt and his mom, and the couple divorced after only being married for six months.
Colt then dated Jess Caroline a few months after his divorce from Larissa. He admitted he never treated Jess with any respect and basically cheated on her with Vanessa their entire relationship.
Colt and Vanessa then snuck off to Reno and got married in secret.
On this spinoff, Colt was shown going over to Vanessa's place for dinner and giving her flowers. They had been married for about 10 months, and Vanessa said that time was "okay" overall.
"I don't like this nighttime husband thing," Vanessa confessed.
Vanessa had been staying at her cousin's house for a month, and Colt confirmed that he was still living with his mom but would visit Vanessa at night.
"Debbie just meddles too much in the relationship, and I just feel like I'm a third party there," Vanessa admitted.
Colt made Vanessa macaroni and cheese out of a box, and he said he hadn't put his best foot forward in terms of their relationship. Colt owned up to coddling his mother and taking advantage of his wife, who was being patient with him and truly loved him.
Vanessa refused to live with Debbie again, saying their dynamic -- and Debbie knowing what she was doing at all times -- was very uncomfortable for her.
When Vanessa and Colt got married, she had been under the assumption that they'd look for a place of their own, but Colt didn't follow through.
"If I could go back and change anything, I would probably really discuss our future before getting married," Vanessa said in a confessional. "We didn't really talk about anything -- not finances, not a living situation, not sex, not anything."
Vanessa had expected things to change, and Colt said he worried Vanessa was going to divorce him once she left his house.
"I never thought I'd see you again. I thought you were just done," Colt said.
"I didn't mean to leave like that," Vanessa replied. "I just got so frustrated I felt like I was repeating myself so many times but my point wasn't getting across or nothing was being done. And I just had it. I f-cking had it. I had to get out of there."
Colt feared that Vanessa regretted marrying him, and she didn't deny that was the case. She said she had married an ambitious man who was still trying to "figure it out" five or six years later.
"If Colt continues living the same life he's been living for 36 years, then I will have to end the marriage. And it breaks my heart," Vanessa acknowledged.
Colt was then shown letting off some steam with a handful of his friends. He felt ashamed of how his marriage to Vanessa was going and how he hadn't been behaving like a "full-time husband."
However, Colt said Debbie didn't have the ability to be independent and he had always been a security blanket for her. Colt's friends advised Colt to draw lines and set boundaries, choosing his wife first as the priority.
"I need to stand up for my wife," Colt declared. "I truly don't think I can have a healthy relationship with any person with my mother in the way of it. I have to make a choose or someone else will make it for me."
DEAN and RIGIN
Dean and his fiancee Rigin originally met online on an international dating website. After four of five months of videochatting, they realized they wanted to be together and were "made for each other."
Dean said Rigin became his friend and after visiting her in the Philippines for 10 days, 10 days became three years and the couple got engaged and welcomed a beautiful son, Marshawn.
Dean and Rigin stayed living in the Philippines, and Dean joked about how he couldn't leave because he was "whipped."
Rigin had an emergency C-section in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and they apparently got turned away by multiple hospitals.
They finally found a hospital that took them in, and Marshawn was delivered.
"I actually just popped the question like three months ago. It was an impulse thing. I was talking about some plans, like, 'Let's get married,' and then she just straight cut me off and was like, 'Yeah, when are we getting married?' And so I was like, 'Alright, well, do you want to marry me?'" Dean recalled.
And Rigin said she replied, "Of course, yes," but wished Dean hadn't waited until they had their son to ask her that.
Dean also has a 19-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and he said he was a bit rusty at raising a baby. Dean took care of Marshawn in the morning while Rigid took care of their son at night.
Meanwhile, Dean was working on his music, which served as rehabilitation for him after being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Dress Disorder years prior. Rigid, however, got annoyed by how much Dean used his computer.
Dean agreed to a compromise, that he would only use his computer a couple days a week. The couple therefore got back to planning their future together, including their wedding.
LARRY and JENNY
Larry and Jenny's story started online, with the pair communicating online for three months before Larry traveled to the Philippines and they met for the first time nearly five years before the spinoff filmed.
Larry and Jenny got engaged in the Philippines and then Jenny flew to America on a K-1 visa and they got married at an RV park within the 90 days.
The pair had been married for three years, and Jenny felt proud to have married "a good guy."
Larry and Jenny had purchased a plot of land in Florida and their dream was to have a dream house with fruit trees, but the state became very expensive to move to.
"We just decided to leave the plot of land behind and maybe one day we can sell it. We decided to look around RV parks in Texas," Larry shared.
The couple found one 40 minutes away from Larry's son in a country area for a quarter of what they had been paying in Florida. Larry's relationship with his sons had been good but long distance, and so he looked forward to being closer to his kids and spending more time with them.
Jenny, however, was going to miss her friends and said she wanted to have a baby as soon as possible. Jenny hoped she could still get pregnant since she was almost 30 years old.
Larry just wanted to be settled with a house before welcoming a child together, and he intended to work for one of his sons managing properties.
Larry planned to work hard and be better than any of his son's other employees.