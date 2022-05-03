'90 Day Diaries' recap: Mike begins divorce from Natalie, Kenny and Armando disagree on a baby, Tarik and Hazel fight for Hazel's son, and two couples are expecting!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/03/2022
90 Day Diaries featured Mike Youngquist getting the ball rolling on his divorce from Natalie Mordovtseva, Kenny Niedermeir and Armando Rubio disagreeing on a baby and where to live, Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan working to bring Hazel's son Harry to America, and two couples preparing for a baby during the episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The sixth episode of 90 Day Diaries' third season featured Mike, a 36-year-old from Sequim, WA, who starred on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6; Kenny, a 59-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, who currently resides in La Mision, Mexico, and Armando, a 33-year-old from San Felipe, Mexico who currently resides in La Mision, Mexico, who starred on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3; and Tarik Myers, a 47-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA, and Hazel Cagalitan, a 29-year-old from Quezon City, Philippines who starred on 90 Day Fiance Season 8.
The following cast members also appeared on the episode: Anna Campisi, a 40-year-old from Bellevue, NE, and Mursel Mistanoglu, a 40-year-old from Antalya, Turkey who starred on 90 Day Fiance Season 7; and Matt Ryan, a 48-year-old from Cincinnati, OH, and Alla Fedoruk, a 36-year-old from Kyiv, Ukraine who starred on 90 Day Fiance Season 4.
90 Day Diaries follows former 90 Day Fiance cast members navigating their lives after the show, providing viewers with an intimate view into their homes, plans and daily struggles.
Some of the footage is self-shot, similar to how cast members filmed themselves for 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
90 Day Diaries chronicles not just successful 90 Day Fiance couples but also numerous 90 Day Fiance alums who didn't see their original 90 Day Fiance relationship work out. The cast members will attempt to begin new romances after the failure of their prior overseas relationships.
The season will feature more cast members in the coming weeks, but below is what happened on Episode 6 of 90 Day Diaries' third season.
Mike showed off his new apartment with a big-screen TV. Mike married Natalie Mordovtseva from Ukraine in April 2020, a few days before her K-1 visa expired.
The pair had met through mutual friends, and once they met in-person for the first time in Paris, Mike asked Natalie to marry him and they began the paperwork for the K-1 visa process, which took about eight months.
"My 90 days in a word? That's tough. 'Challenging.' Yeah, challenging," Mike said. "Our story didn't have a happy ending... I think we were just on two different pages, and it was bad."
Mike said he and Natalie were together for about six months before they separated and they were still legally married -- but living separate -- by the time this show filmed in 2021.
Mike said when he saw Natalie at the Tell-All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth season, he wanted to talk to her but all romance seemed to be gone and tension still existed.
"I was pretty much done and over at that point and just wanted to say my piece, and so that's what I did," explained Mike, who confirmed at the Tell-All he and Natalie were not together and he planned to file for divorce.
At the time, Mike claimed Natalie had moved to the other side of the United States and had no desire to work things out or get back together.
Mike admitted he went through a grieving process and "waited around a long time" for Natalie. He told the cameras that he was going to support Natalie as she attempted to live out her dreams, and he even said he was ready to start a family.
"I feel like she just wanted to go from start to finish easily and skip everything in between," Mike noted.
Mike, a branch manager at a construction supply company, was working in Seattle Monday through Thursday and then traveling back home on the weekends. His commute essentially began at 3AM and he didn't return home until 8PM or 9PM.
Mike's new apartment apparently popped up about five minutes from his work in Seattle.
When Mike returned to Sequim, Mike introduced his new roommate -- his mother Trish! Trish had decided to move in with Mike and live on the ranch in order to help him on the farm and begin her retirement.
Mike and Trish were then shown going to lunch together with the plan of checking out a local farmer's market together. Trish wanted to see her son happy and asked him about dating.
"I want to get all of my ducks in a row before I start another commitment," Mike revealed.
Trish insisted Natalie had scammed Mike, but Mike didn't like to hear the word "scam" and didn't whole-heartedly believe that Natalie had played him.
"You said it yourself -- she's such a kind, sweet, Christian woman. Well, she's not. She's a scamming, lying, conniving snake, in my opinion," Trish said.
"That's your opinion... I mean, she definitely has done me bad... but I'll always have good memories of Natalie," Mike replied.
Trish advised Mike to get the ball rolling on his divorce from Natalie and meet with an attorney in order to get Natalie out of his hair, and Mike responded, "I agree. Agreed."
Mike therefore set up an appointment with a lawyer in Seattle named Justin, which took place a few days later.
Mike shared how Natalie arrived in America in January 2020 and then they got married on April 15. He explained how things went well for six months but Natalie didn't like his house and so she decided to "take a break" and leave.
Mike said he owned his house well before he and Natalie met but he was trying to pay off a major surgery she had. Justin warned Mike that Natalie may try to duck out of the divorce process by suddenly returning to Ukraine, but Mike didn't think this news was going to come as a shock to her.
Still, Justin explained how Natalie may not want to deal with the divorce at all. As a result, Mike said he would reach out to Natalie and have a conversation in attempt to end their marriage calmly and rationally.
"I'm not trying to be a d-ck about it. I think we just need to be peaceful, and it is what it is," Mike said.
Kenny and Armando
After visiting the United States to see his children and witness the birth of his new grandchild, Kenny returned to Mexico to continue living with his husband Armando and Armando's daughter Hannah from a previous relationship.
Kenny said Florida still felt like home but he also felt "very at home" in Mexico and so he felt split between two different worlds, almost like he was "living a double life."
Armando was apparently still upset at Kenny for not being able to make a decision about whether they should have a baby together. Armando really wanted another baby, but Kenny, being much older than his husband, was worried about all the work that comes with being a father.
"I'm thinking about it realistically, and he doesn't," Kenny explained. "He's ready to go for it and it doesn't matter at what cost, so to speak."
Armando was looking forward to moving the conversation along and seeing where Kenny really stood.
The men had a sweet reunion in Mexico, and Armando told Kenny while sitting on the beach that he's a great dad and that's one of the things that really attracted Armando to Kenny originally.
"This is a lot... Babies are a lot. I don't want to disappoint you and I don't want to crush any dreams that you have. I understand where you're coming from, but you have to put yourself in my position as well," Kenny said.
Kenny shared how he felt like he had a lot weighing on his shoulders, and so Armando asked for a "yes" or "no" answer, asking his husband not to feel pressured by his own wants.
"You keep giving me hope, in a sense, and then you backtrack," Armando complained. "Be upfront with me."
Kenny said he could see it and then stopped seeing it, and he also pointed out how he would love to adopt a child -- although Armando worried that was "too much to deal with."
Armando insisted adopting a child makes sense in America but not in Mexico, especially for a same-sex couple.
Kenny later took Armando out for dinner as a distraction and to make up for having upset him at the beach.
"It's just frustrating for me because it's something I really want," Armando confessed. "But I want to be responsible in whatever we decide."
Kenny then suggested they could move to Mexico City, which is more diverse and accepting of the LQBTQ community. Kenny said one of is dilemmas with having another child was the place he and Armando lived in, which was not very progressive.
Kenny said he could see a baby being an option if Armando would be willing to move somewhere else. Armando, however, worried about not being safe and facing crime on a daily basis.
Armando admitted he was surprised Kenny wanted to move to a place he's not thrilled about.
"You think about Mexico City, I'm thinking about surrogacy or adoption," Kenny said.
"We'll think about what's best for us and just decide together. I'll leave it open as a possibility because I want you happy," Armando concluded.
Tarik and Hazel
Tarik and Hazel met on an international dating website over four years prior from when this spinoff filmed.
Hazel said she was attracted to how Tarik takes care of his child, and four months after meeting online, Tarik hopped on a plane to the Philippines to meet her.
Hazel shared how it was her first time meeting an American boy, and then the pair spent two weeks together. Tarik proposed marriage before he left and Hazel said "yes."
The couple therefore got married and then in 2021, Tarik and Hazel began searching for a girlfriend to add to their relationship.
"But that's not the priority for now. We are dealing about custody of my son [in the Philippines]. Me and his father had an agreement that once I settled her, I can bring my son over here. But he changed [his mind], so currently, we're filing for custody for my son," Hazel explained.
The petition had just arrived, and Hazel was shown making some Filipino food for dinner, which made her feel at home.
Hazel admitted how she really missed her son, but Tarik explained the couple must get the document notarized and then "do something with the secretary of state of Virginia," like get the document verified. Tarik would then send the paperwork back to the Philippines, resulting in a subpoena and the "not easy process" really starting.
Hazel and Tarik looked to their lawyer friend Angela to help them get Harry to America, and Hazel and Angela had apparently become very close friends.
Hazel said she was very excited to start the process but also very worried about how Harry's father was going to react and respond.
Angela insisted Hazel's ex was "full of crap" and Hazel had rights to being with her son as his biological mother, mainly because Hazel never married the boy's father.
"I'm happy because I know this is the first step and I can get my son here," Hazel gushed.
Anna and Mursel
Anna and Mursel met on a social media group for beekeepers after Mursel messaged her in 2018. Two months after messaging, Mursel proposed marriage to Anna. And four months after talking, Anna booked a flight to meet Mursel in Turkey.
Because the trip went well, they decided to apply for the K-1 visa and then Mursel landed in the United States in June 2019.
"We had a lot of ups and downs during that 90 days," Anna recalled.
Mursel, for example, didn't think his family would approve of him marrying a single mother, and they once broke up.
However, the couple ended up getting married and they had been married for two years at the time this spinoff filmed. Anna has three sons -- Joey, 18, Gino, 16, and Leo, 9.
Anna said her household was chaotic sometimes and their life was about to change because they were expecting a baby via surrogate.
Anna was unable to carry a child due to having an ablation and so she started IVF treatment to stimulate egg production.
Anna revealed her surrogate was 13 weeks along in the pregnancy, and Mursel insisted that he was excited and ready for the baby to come.
Anna worried about juggling two businesses, their honey store and Mursel's furniture company, and a baby. Mursel claimed it was going to be easy, but Anna disagreed and claimed her husband had no idea what was coming.
"Mursel doesn't understand what this is going to take," Anna told the cameras.
Mursel's family didn't know about the baby yet, but he said he was very happy and proud to bring a grandchild to his family. Mursel said he went through a lot by moving to America and he hoped a baby would honor his parents and make them happy.
"I will tell my family once I know the gender of the baby. I won't hide anything and will be open and honest about the whole process," Mursel said.
Anna and Mursel were then shown taking a baby-care class with a doula.
Anna was afraid all of the work was going to fall on her own shoulders since Mursel was "pretty clueless" about what it was going to take to care for a baby. Mursel also thought it was the woman's job to feed and clean the baby and change diapers.
Mursel learned a baby goes through 8-10 diapers a day, and so he practiced putting one on a doll. Mursel also discovered a boy may pee into the air upon having his diaper removed.
Anna said the class went really well but they still had a lot to work on in terms of "planning baby care and being on the same page."
Matt and Alla
Matt and Alla met online, and once they started getting serious and communicated for four or five months, Matt flew to Ukraine and spent a couple of weeks with her and her son, Max.
Matt then proposed marriage in Kyiv and the couple started the K-1 visa process. Alla and Max moved to the United States in 2015 and got married five years before this spinoff filmed in 2021.
"We have an amazingly awesome daughter Emma who was born [in 2020], and as a bonus package, I've got this fantastic boy Max who is 13," Matt shared.
"And I am pregnant again," Alla revealed. "And we are expecting a baby boy this time in three months!"
Alla said she wanted to become a pilot but had to stop lessons once her belly grew and flying airplanes became uncomfortable. Alla wasn't sure she could make the dream come true with their kids in the picture, and so she suggested hiring a nanny to help all the time.
Matt was concerned about the cost of a nanny and didn't think it was going to be feasible for them financially. Alla didn't expect that reaction because she really wanted help, but Matt said there was no point to hiring a nanny when Alla was already home with the kids.
Matt then surprised Max with a golf cart as a gift.
Alla was the one who inspired Matt to begin flying and buy a plane in the first place, and so Matt eventually came around to the idea of hiring help.
Matt ultimately determined that Alla was right and they should hire a nanny so Alla could pursue her own personal career dreams and enjoy being a mom even more with less stress in her life.
Max was also thrilled about the golf cart and gave it for a spin around the neighborhood.