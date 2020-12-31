According to a recently-released 90 Day Diaries preview clip, numerous 90 Day Fiancecast members will return to provide updates on their singe lives, relationships or marriages when 90 Day Diaries starts streaming January 4 on discovery+.
The promo teases cast members speaking freely about themselves with no filters, camera crew or producers telling them what to do, similar to the premise of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, which aired on TLC earlier this year and filmed cast members in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"This has felt like starting a new chapter," Stephanie, who appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days earlier this year, says in the sneak peek for the upcoming series.
"I have a new house, now I have new hair. There's so much new-ness."
"I was going to say something really nice but now I'm not," Loren laments in the preview.
Ed Brown from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days insists he's "ready for a whole new beginning" and "has a whole lot of work to do," as footage shows him doing a green facial and exercising after his split from Rosemarie Vega.
90 Day Fiance Season 7 couple Robert Springs and Anny Francisco return with an update on their married life, showing they must clean and fix up their home before seemingly welcoming their baby girl into the picture.
Discovery Inc.'s new discovery+ streaming service will include two additional 90 Day Fiance spinoffs that will be part of discovery+'s initial roster of original series: 90 Day Journey and The Other Way Strikes Back!.
Discovery+ will cost $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 without ads. Verizon customers will also be eligible to receive 12 months of discovery+ for free.
It isn't immediately clear what impact discovery+'s launch may have on future releases of TLC Go's own90 Day Fiance original series, which have included90 Day Fiance: What Now? and 90 Day Fiance: Just Landed.
According to a TLC spokesperson, TLC Go -- the network's free online streaming platform -- will not cease operating when discovery+ launches in the U.S..
New seasons of 90 Day Fiance: What Now? have typically been released on TLC Go annually each spring or summer, however the network has not announced plans for a fifth season since Season 4 was released earlier this year.
Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Just Landed was released on TLC Go in December 2019.