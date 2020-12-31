90 Day Diaries will feature more than a dozen former 90 Day Fiance couples or stars -- including Tania Maduro, Syngin Colchester, Fernanda Flores and Stephanie Matto -- when the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff debuts on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service in January.

According to a recently-released 90 Day Diaries preview clip, numerous 90 Day Fiance cast members will return to provide updates on their singe lives, relationships or marriages when 90 Day Diaries starts streaming January 4 on discovery+.

The promo teases cast members speaking freely about themselves with no filters, camera crew or producers telling them what to do, similar to the premise of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, which aired on TLC earlier this year and filmed cast members in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This has felt like starting a new chapter," Stephanie, who appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days earlier this year, says in the sneak peek for the upcoming series.

"I have a new house, now I have new hair. There's so much new-ness."

Other returning cast members include longtime happily-married 90 Day Fiance couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan.

Cortney Reardanz from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' first edition appears to be struggling after her split from Antonio Millon.

"I'm sadder than I thought I would be," Cortney cries to the camera, before adding, "I can't keep doing this."

90 Day Fiance Season 8 star Tarik Myers' brother Dean Hashim teases of his relationship, "We're working on a baby."

Dean previously moved from Virginia Beac to the Philippines to be with his now-pregnant fiancee Rigin Bado.

Married parents of one, Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik, make an appearance with their son, Shai -- who was born in April -- and Alexei jokes Loren is "a queen."

"I was going to say something really nice but now I'm not," Loren laments in the preview.

Ed Brown from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days insists he's "ready for a whole new beginning" and "has a whole lot of work to do," as footage shows him doing a green facial and exercising after his split from Rosemarie Vega.

90 Day Fiance Season 7 couple Robert Springs and Anny Francisco return with an update on their married life, showing they must clean and fix up their home before seemingly welcoming their baby girl into the picture.

Robert and Anny's daughter together, Brenda Aaliyah, was born in July.

In addition to Tania and Syngin,  90 Day Diaries will also feature fellow 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 couples Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet as well as Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa.

In the preview clip, Elizabeth admits she's "almost at [her] breaking point" with Andrei.

Ecuador-based 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber also appear to be on the outs again.

Evelin is shown accusing Corey of "hanging out with another girl."

"You decided to go on a break right before our wedding!" Corey argues. "If she can't move forward then I'll have to move on."

Evelin vents later on of Corey, "I need someone stronger."

90 Day Diaries will also catch up with Stephanie's ex Erika Owens and former 90 Day Fiance stars Danielle Jbali, Mohamed Jbali and Molly Hopkins.

Kalani and Asuelu continue to work on their marriage, and viewers will see the latest from 90 Day Fiance Season 7 spouses Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1 couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith also reconnect and express how much they miss each other via videochat in the promo.

And 90 Day Fiance Season 4 couple Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk will also appear on the series.

In addition to 90 Day Diaries, the new streaming service will also feature 90 Day Bares All, a new companion series hosted by Shaun Robinson that will feature 90 Day Fiance alums revealing new exclusive content and never-before-seen footage about their lives and romances.

Discovery Inc.'s new discovery+ streaming service will include two additional 90 Day Fiance spinoffs that will be part of discovery+'s initial roster of original series: 90 Day Journey and The Other Way Strikes Back!.

Discovery+ will cost $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 without ads. Verizon customers will also be eligible to receive 12 months of discovery+ for free.

It isn't immediately clear what impact discovery+'s launch may have on future releases of TLC Go's own 90 Day Fiance original series, which have included 90 Day Fiance: What Now? and 90 Day Fiance: Just Landed.

According to a TLC spokesperson, TLC Go -- the network's free online streaming platform -- will not cease operating when discovery+ launches in the U.S..

New seasons of 90 Day Fiance: What Now? have typically been released on TLC Go annually each spring or summer, however the network has not announced plans for a fifth season since Season 4 was released earlier this year.

Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Just Landed was released on TLC Go in December 2019.

