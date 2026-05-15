"90 Day Con" fan convention for '90 Day Fiance' announced
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/15/2026
90 Day Fiance is joining the growing trend of hosting fan conventions.
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TLC's Warner Bros. Discovery parent company has announced it is launching an immersive 90 Day Con event due to the popularity of the network's 90 Day Fiance franchise.
90 Day Con will be a multi-day event that will bring together the franchise's biggest fans with familiar faces from the various 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.
The convention will give fans an opportunity to have meet and greets with the franchise's stars.
90 Day Con will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access, panels, fan experiences, social extensions, and opportunities for brand integration.
"90 Day Con underscores WBD's strategy of transforming fan driven IP into multi-platform engagement engines that deliver meaningful connections for viewers and high impact value for advertisers," according to WBD.
The convention is designed to deepen year-round audience engagement.
The 90 Day Con is following in the footsteps of Bravo's BravoCon events and Dancing with the Stars'recent decision to host Dancing with the Stars Con later this year.
90 Day Fiance, produced by Sharp Entertainment, documents American citizens and their foreign partners navigating the K-1 visa process after getting engaged.
The visa allows foreign partners to enter the United States on the condition that they marry their American partner within 90 days.
Since debuting in 2014, the series has expanded into multiple spinoffs -- including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which explores couples' married lives, and 90 Day: The Single Life, which follows singles from the franchise trying to move on from their broken relationships, engagements or divorces. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.