Fox is giving a glimpse of 9-1-1 Season 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a preview Tuesday that teases a new disaster in the upcoming season.

The teaser opens with scenes of disasters from previous seasons, including the earthquake in Season 2 and the tsunami in Season 3.

The Season 6 footage then shows people in a packed stadium panicking as the shadow of a blimp looms overhead.

"Disaster comes from above," the tagline reads.

9-1-1 is created by Ryan Murphy Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. The series follows first responders, including police officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers, in Los Angeles.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh star.

Season 6 premieres Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.