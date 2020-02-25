An 84-year-old fan at a college basketball game won a new car by sinking a 94-foot putt across the court.

Mary Ann Wakefield was chosen to attempt the feat during an entertainment break at the Ole Miss men's basketball game Saturday.

A video from the event shows Wakefield calmly lining up her shot and taking the putt, which rolls across the court and sinks into a hole marked with a U.S. flag.

The footage shows the crowd erupt into a standing ovation as the ball sinks into the hole.

Wakefield was awarded a 2020 Nissan Altima from Mississippi's Cannon Motors.