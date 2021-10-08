AMC announced the premiere date for the second run of The Walking Dead Season 11 on Friday. Eight new episodes will premiere Feb. 22, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST.

A teaser shows Daryl ( Norman Reedus ) questioning whether their choices even matter anymore. Commonwealth Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) makes her appearance.

Season 11 will be the final season of The Walking Dead. A third set of eight episodes airs later in 2022.

AMC teased the storyline for the new Season 11 episodes, which pick up with a Reaper attack. Other survivors battle Mother Nature in Alexandria.

Life in the Commonwealth is split to extremes, too. Some survivors are optimistic with restored hope, while others are driven over the edge.

Based on Robert Kirkman 's comic books, The Walking Dead premiered on AMC in 2010. It has held the title of no. 1 series on basic cable for 12 straight years.

Spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and Walking Dead: World Beyond are still airing. Episodes premiere one week early on the AMC+ streaming service.