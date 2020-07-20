FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
"She's so beautiful congratulations!!!" Simpson wrote.
Mitchell previously experienced a miscarriage in 2018 while she was pregnant with twins. She announced in March that she was expecting again.
"We are pregnant with our rainbow baby!" the actress said. "The road hasn't always been easy but it is so worth it! It has been far scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!"
Mitchell played Lucy Camden on 7th Heaven, which aired for 11 seasons on The WB/The CW. She has since starred on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Hollywood Darlings.
