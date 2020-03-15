Former 7th Heaven cast-mate Lorenzo Brino has died in a California car crash, the San Bernardino Coroner's Office said. He was 21.

The actor played Sam Camden on the TV family drama for nine seasons 1998-2007.

Brino died March 9, but the news wasn't reported by national media outlets until Sunday.

People.com said he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a utility pole shortly before 3 a.m.

TMZ said he was the only person in the Toyota Camry and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brino was one member of a set of quadruplets.

His real-life brother Nikolas played his twin David on the show, which co-starred Jessica Biel, Stephen Collins, Catherine Hicks and Beverley Mitchell.