Knitters from around the world submitted 79,001 yarn flags for an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest knitted bunting, the British organizers of the effort said.

Deborah Custance Baker, chief steward for crafts and gardens with the Devon County Show, came up with the idea for the record attempt last year and put out an appeal for knitters around the world to send in flags to be strung together.

The flags were combined at Westpoint Arena in Exeter. The original intention was to display the bunting at the Devon County Show, which had been planned for August but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said it will instead remain at Westpoint Arena until September, and the public will be allowed to view it on designated evenings.

The bunting includes a total 79,001 flags and stretches for 8.9 miles. The previous record for a bunting was 31,119 flags measuring a total 4.7 miles.

Organizers said documentation is being submitted to Guinness for official certification.