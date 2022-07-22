7 Little Johnstons will return for a 12th season in August.

TLC shared a trailer and premiere date for Season 12 of the reality series in a press release Friday.

7 Little Johnstons follows the Johnstons, a family of seven with dwarfism. The family consists of parents Trent and Amber Johnston and their five children, Anna, Jonah, Elizabeth, Alex and Emma.

Season 12 will follow the Johnstons as they experience big changes in their family.

"Earlier this year, Jonah moved out on his own. But when he starts experiencing debilitating anxiety, Trent and Amber wonder if he should move back home so they can help him get his life back on track," an official synopsis reads.

"Meanwhile, Liz and Brice are ready to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together, despite concerns from their parents. Anna's last relationship was over before it even started, but she's ready to change her status for real this time."

In addition, Alex and Emma are approaching their 17th birthdays with college and careers on their minds.

Season 12 premieres Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.