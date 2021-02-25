A couple working on a remodeling project at their Wyoming home made a surprising discovery between a kitchen cabinet and the wall: a young girls' baptism certificate from 1964.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tricia Provence said she and her boyfriend, Billy Lytle, were working on a remodeling project in the kitchen of their Casper home when Lytle removed a kitchen cabinet and found an envelope.

"I don't know how it got back there because it was between the cupboard and the wall, because it was sealed off," Provence told the Oil City News.

The envelope contained a black-and-white photo of a young girl and a baptism certificate for Anne Elizabeth Ewing, who was born June 17, 1953, and was baptized at the First Christian Church in Casper on March 26, 1964.

The couple reached out to the church for help finding the certificate's owner, but all they were able to find were the names of the girl's parents, David and Caroline, and the names of her siblings, Robert Edward and Leslie. The family relocated to Oklahoma in 1965.

Provence posted photos of the discoveries on Facebook in the hopes of reaching someone who knows the family.

She said in an update Wednesday that online detectives think they may have found Anne Elizabeth Ewing living in Canada. Provence said she is now attempting to make contact to see if the items belong to the woman.