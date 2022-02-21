Fans of Taylor Swift, Star Wars and more can now play games based on the popular Wordle that cater to their specific fandom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle, which was acquired by The New York Times in January, gives players six chances to correctly guess a five-letter word. Players are then told which letters are correct and in the right spot.

The game's popularity has flooded social media with players posting images of their daily results.

It has also inspired similar games across the web with a theme. Here are five of them, all free, based on pop-culture trivia.

Taylordle

Swifties can put their vast knowledge on all things Taylor Swift to the test in Taylordle, which uses song titles and meta-references connected to the pop star. Anything related to Swift can be the word of the day -- including ex-boyfriends and rivals. Swift's long and successful career ensues that there will be plenty of words to guess in Taylordle for the foreseeable future.

Star Wordle

Star Wars's deep, rich and ever-expanding universe is represented in Star Wordle, which will challenge even the most dedicated followers of a galaxy far, far away. Fans will have to dive deep into their Star Wars memory banks to get the answer from the many Star Wars movies, TV shows, comic books, novels and video games. May the Force be with you.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Lordle of the Rings

Travel back to Middle Earth with Lordle of the Rings, which uses five-letter words that come from the main text of The Lord of the Rings. Players can try out Hobbit names from author J.R.R. Tolkien's world, along with more simple fantasy terms related to the series.

Wizarding Wordle

Wizarding Wordle is here to challenge Muggles on words that come from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. The game, from website MuggleNet, was inspired by Lordle of the Rings from the Digital Tolkien Project. Users can think of famous Wizarding World names, or even spells, in order to win.

Squirdle

Squirdle, named after Pokemon Squirtle, offers the most unique take on Wordle as users try to guess which Pokemon the game is thinking of. Unlike Wordle, Squirdle ditches the five-letter count and makes all 898 Pokemon available as a potential answer.

Users will start by typing in any Pokemon with the game giving them clues across six categories including generation, elemental type 1, elemental type 2, height and weight. There are also indicators for players to know if the Pokemon they are trying to guess is from a higher or lower generation, height or weight.