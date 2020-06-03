A Canadian company's 40-foot-long sculpture of a fishing lure was declared an official Guinness World Record, more than doubling the size of the previous record holder.

The Thompson-Pallister Bait Co. Ltd., manufacturer of Len Thompson Lures, announced it received word from Guinness during the weekend that the sculpture in Lacombe is now the record holder for the world's largest fishing lure.

The lure, which was installed in May 2019 in partnership with the Lacombe Fish and Game Association, Echo Lacombe Community Grant Fund and Comet Welding, was found to be considerably larger than the previous record holder, a sculpture in West, Texas, measuring 15 feet and 6.72 inches long.

The Lacombe lure measures a total 40 feet, 5.25 inches long.

"This project was so special to our family, community and of course, our project partners. Although we knew the lure dimensions easily beat out the old record, it took several months for the application to be processed. We are very excited by the official approval," said Jessica Pallister Dew, who owns the company with her brother, Brad Pallister.