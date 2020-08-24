A West Virginia 4-year-old's golf skills are being praised online after his father shared video of the young prodigy hitting a hole-in-one.

Mario Figaretti said his 4-year-old son, Rocco, was taking on Oglebay Park's Par 3 course when he hit a ball that landed just short of the green and rolled directly into the hole.

The proud father shared video of the hole-in-one on Facebook.

"He practices all the time In the yard. To say I'm proud would be an understatement," he wrote.

Figaretti said the youngster started golfing shortly after he turned 3.

"He swings right-handed with a left-handed grip and it works for him, so I don't think we're going to switch it," Figaretti told WTOV-TV. "It's just been really fun watching him develop a love for the game because he really does spend a lot of time out here in the year hitting golf balls."