The stars of sitcom 30 Rock are reuniting for an hourlong special that will also serve as a preview of NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season.

The commercial-free event is set to premiere on NBC on July 16. It will be rebroadcast a day later on sister stations USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC and will stream on Peacock.

"We're all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," 30 Rock executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said in a press release Tuesday. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

30 Rock was the behind-the-scenes look at a fictional sketch-comedy show and the network that produced it. The Emmy-winning show initially ran 2006-13.

The project was announced as most TV and film productions remain shuttered and live performances canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.