South Korean boy band 2PM has released a dance practice video for its new single "Make It."

The K-pop group shared a video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for its "Make It" music video.

The video shows the members of 2PM performing the "Make It" choreography in a studio. The members wear coordinating black suits and white shirts.

2PM released the official music video for "Make It" in June. The video shows the members fall for a woman amid an apocalypse.

"Make It" is the title track from 2PM's album Must, which was released with the "Make It" video in June. The album features nine other songs, including "On My Way," "Champagne" and "Two of Us."

2PM consists of Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. The group made its debut in 2008.