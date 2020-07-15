Crown Media's Hallmark Channel has announced it plans to air 23 new holiday films, starting in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crown Media also said it is developing additional projects with Peete and Tamera Mowry-Housley, as well as making a pair of movies with real-life sisters Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams- Paisley.

Returning for new seasons in 2021 will be When Calls the Heart, Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores.

"The Hallmark brand on TV has always championed positivity and emotional connection, and thanks to the dedication of our development teams and producing partners, we are excited to welcome new talent on both sides of the camera, as well as, announcing renewals of all of our original series and the return of beloved stars," Michelle Vicary -- executive vice president of programming and network publicity at Crown Media Family Networks -- said in a statement Wednesday.