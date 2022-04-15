Coachella, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Lollapalooza and many more music festivals are set to rock audiences with star-studded lineups across the U.S. in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festivals will feature some of the biggest artists in the music industry, past and present, taking the stage in front of thousands of fans.

Some festivals, like Coachella, are making comebacks after being shut down or rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the details on some of the biggest music festivals that are set to take place this year.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival -- April 15-17, April 22-24

Harry Styles , Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are set to headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will once again take place at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif.

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have joined the festival in place of Kanye West, who was originally slated to headline.

Other performers include Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, Baby Keem and more.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

iHeartCountry Festival -- May 7

Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood will be taking the stage as headliners at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival, which takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Zac Brown Band, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery and Cody Johnson will also be performing, with TV and radio personality Bobby Bones serving as the host.

The festival will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia's country music radio stations on May 7 at 8 p.m. EDT.

iHeartRadio's Wango Tango -- June 4

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Becky G, Charlie Puth and more are set to perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio and KIIS FM Wango Tango music festival, which takes place from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Gayle and Em Beihold will also be performing at the festival.

Diplo will additionally be giving a special performance at dusk. Ryan Seacrest is serving as the host and the event will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations starting at 10 p.m. EDT.

The Governors Ball -- June 10-12

Kid Cudi, Halsey and J.Cole have been selected to headline New York's annual Governors Ball music festival, which will take place from Citi Field in Queens.

Other performers include Migos, Jack Harlow, Black Pumas, Roddy Ricch, YG, Shaquille O'Neal, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Becky G, Jazmine Sullivan, Japanese Breakfast and more.

The event is returning to its normal month of June after being held in September last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival -- June 16-19

Gryffin, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly and Roddy Ricch are headlining the 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is taking place from the Manchester farm in Manchester, Tenn.

Other performers include Goth Babe, Role Model, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, Chvrches, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Herbie Hancock, Wallows and many more.

Bonnaroo, like The Governors Ball, is back to taking place in June after it was held in September last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summerfest -- June 23-25, June 30 - July 2, July 7-9

Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan; Justin Bieber with Jaden, Harry Hudson and Teo; Lil Wayne with Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan; Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior; Halsey with The Mari­as and Abby Roberts and Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick. BackStreet Boys and Thomas Rhett are headlining the massive Summerfest, which takes place at the Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.

The event, which calls itself the world's largest music festival, will also feature Charli XCX, Death Cab for Cutie, Willow, Modest Mouse, Steve Miller Band, John Fogerty, Anthony Hamilton, 2 Chainz, Taking Back Sunday and many more.

Additional artists include Barenaked Ladies, Boyz II Men, Portugal. The Man, Anthrax, The Commodores, The Breeders, Village People and JoJo, just to name a few.

Rolling Loud -- July 22-24

Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, Future and Kendrick Lamar are scheduled to headline the 2022 Rolling Loud music festival, which will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Gunna, DaBaby and Gucci Mane will also be taking the stage.

Additional performers include Lil Tjay, Ski Mask the Slump God, City Girls, Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo and A$AP Ferg.

Lollapalooza -- July 28-31

Metallica, Dua Lipa, J.Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo are headlining the 2022 Lollapalooza music festival, which will be held at Grant Park in Chicago.

Jane's Addiction will be a special guest at the event.

Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Lario, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, YG, King Princess, Willow, Maneskin, Tove Lo, Dashboard Confessional, Tinashe and more will also be taking the stage.

Bourbon & Beyond -- Sept. 15-18

Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, Chris Stapleton and The Doobie Brothers are headlining the 2022 Bourbon & Beyond music festival, which will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, Shakey Graves, Jimmie Vaughan, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Courtney Barnett and Charley Crockett will also be performing.

Other acts set to take the stage include St. Vincent, Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Elle King, Needtobreathe, Caamp, Marcus King and Yola, just to name a few.

Firefly Festival -- Sept. 22-25

Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey are headlining the 2022 Firefly Festival, which takes place at Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Delaware.

Weezer, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Charli XCX and Bleachers will also be taking the stage.

Other performers include Willow, All Time Low, Yungblud, Cold War Kids, The Head and the Heart, Saint Jhn, Wolf Alice and many more.

Ohana Festival -- Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and Pink are headlining the Ohana Festival, which takes place at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif.

St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra, Dermot Kennedy, The Revivalists, Gang of Youths, Inhaler, Joy Oladokun, Grouplove, Broken Social Scene will also be taking the stage.

Vedder created the Ohana Festival, which is in its sixth year.

When We Were Young -- Oct. 22-23, Oct. 29

My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Pierce the Veil, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes and Jimmy Eat World are headlining the rock-based When We Were Young Festival, which will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Other performers include The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Senses Fail, Atreyu, The Story So Far, Thursday, Anberlin, The Starting Line and Story of the Year.

The festival was given an extra third day in January. La Dispute will not perform on the third day, while Alex G will replace Wolf Alice.