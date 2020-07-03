The Screen Actors Guild said it plans to hold its 2021 SAG Awards ceremony March 14.

The event will honor excellence in film and TV acting.

It was initially scheduled to take place Jan. 24, but was moved, along with many other prize presentations, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emmy Awards for television are to be handed out on Sept. 20, the Golden Globes for film and TV are set for Feb. 28, the Critics' Choice Awards for film and TV is scheduled for March 7 and the Oscars for cinema will be presented on April 25.

At this point, it is unclear whether the ceremonies will be in a theater with an audience or taped at the stars' homes for virtual celebrations such as the recent BET Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards in keeping with social-distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the virus.