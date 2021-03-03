The 2021 Emmy Awards for excellence in television will be presented on Sept. 19.

The Television Academy's annual event is set to air on CBS and slated to stream on Paramount+.

No host or venue have been announced yet.

Golden Globe Awards galas honoring exceptional work in film and TV for 2020-21 took place on Sunday in Los Angeles and New York.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Globes winners gave their acceptance speeches virtually from their homes while masked first-responders and essential workers made up the events' in-person audiences.

It has not yet been determined who will be invited to the 2021 Emmys.

The 2020 edition of the Emmys was a virtual affair broadcast on ABC last September with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories, winning a total of seven prizes, including the top honor for Outstanding Comedy Series.