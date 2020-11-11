2020 CMA Awards open with tribute to the late Charlie Daniels
UPI News Service, 11/11/2020
The 54th annual Country Music Association Awards began with a tribute to the late Charlie Daniels on Wednesday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
Performers Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and Jason Aldean opened the broadcast from Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., by performing a medley of Daniels' songs in honor of the country music star who died at the age of 83 in July.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.