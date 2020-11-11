The 54th annual Country Music Association Awards began with a tribute to the late Charlie Daniels on Wednesday night.

Performers Dierks Bentley , Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and Jason Aldean opened the broadcast from Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., by performing a medley of Daniels' songs in honor of the country music star who died at the age of 83 in July.

The night was also set to feature a performance of "In the Ghetto," by hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker in honor of Mac Davis, who wrote the song for Elvis Presley and died in September.

The hosts opened the evening with a monologue discussing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as McEntire joked "in 2020 it's great to be anywhere."

"Tonight's a wonderful evening to sing together, stand together and be together at the end of a year when too much in this world has been pulling us apart, sometimes more than six feet," she said.

Eric Church , Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth , Florida Georgia Line and other acts are set to perform during the event.

Lambert and Combs lead the field of 2020 nominees as they are both nominated for Entertainer of the Year, along with Church, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.