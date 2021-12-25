Two more members of the South Korean pop supergroup BTS have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after vocalist Suga was diagnosed with the virus, the group's managers said Saturday.

Vocalist Jin and rapper RM have joined Suga in testing positive for the coronavirus, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter.

The agency said RM initially tested negative eight days ago upon returning to South Korea following a vacation in the United States. After completing a government-mandated quarantine for overseas travel, he was tested again and showed a positive result, it said.

RM is not exhibiting any symptoms, the managers said.

Jin, meanwhile, tested negative twice earlier this month, once when he returned from a U.S. trip and again when he left quarantine. But after feeling flu-like symptoms on Saturday, he was again tested and showed a positive result for COVID-19.

Jin is experiencing mild symptoms including a light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home, Big Hit said.

The announcement came just a day after the agency revealed that Suga had tested positive. The singer went into a mandatory 10-day quarantine and restricted contact with other BTS members.

Billboard's charts this week reported that Suga and Juice WRLD -- who died in 2019 -- had the best-selling song in the United States with "Girl of My Dreams." The song is part of Juice WRLD's posthumous album "Fighting Demons."